‘Basketball on grass’: Canadian Football League provides alternative path for Arizona athletes

The New York Guardians of the XFL, a professional spring football league, began March 2020 with great optimism.

The Guardians routed the Dallas Renegades, 30-12, on March 7 behind their stifling second-half defense to move to a 3-2 record. The next week would bring a showdown with the undefeated Houston Roughnecks -- or so they thought.

By March 14, the season had already been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our last meeting was pretty sad -- hearts were pretty heavy -- as guys who are looking for an opportunity,” said Wesley Sutton, who played safety for the Guardians. “(We had) finally found a great opportunity to showcase our talents, and more importantly just be able to play football again on a professional level.”

But the pandemic didn’t mean the end of the road for Sutton, a former standout at Chandler High School and Northern Arizona University. In the following year, he picked up work as a personal trainer, bided his time and soon found a new opportunity to the north, singing with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League on March 22.