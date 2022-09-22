Basis Flagstaff volleyball falls to Sedona Red Rock in a sweep

The 1A Conference Basis Flagstaff Yeti volleyball team fell 3-0 to the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions Wednesday night at home, making it their fourth consecutive loss.

Yeti coach Mark Shiery was proud of his team, regardless of their losing streak and an 0-4 overall record.

“This (Sedona Red Rock) is a 2A team, and they did well against them. They had a lot of motivation and they were excited to play. Yes, there were still communication and hitting problems, which we work on, but I think getting all of this stuff out of their head is going to make them really ready for the next game,” Shiery said.

In the first set, the Scorpions were trailing by one or two points for the first 10 points. Middle blocker Isabelle Shin created a huge momentum change for the Yeti by putting up an impressive solo block followed by an ace at the service line, setting the score at 13-11. The Yeti had the lead at 17-14, but a series of unforced errors allowed the Scorpions to take the lead late in the set. A kill by Scorpions sophomore Emily Frey put the score at 21-19. To finish the set, an ace from freshman Addie Moore and a kill from sophomore outside Sierra Williams made the final score 25-20.

Despite the momentum-changing effort by co-captain Shin, the Yeti allowed the Scorpions to break down their lead in the most important points: the final five. Shin explained the importance of her position as a middle blocker.

“They really start to pay attention to the middle because usually the middle is kind of an invisible player, and once they start to notice their plays don't work anymore -- that's what changes the scene,” Shin said.

Shin’s co-captain, Katie Buckley, started off the second set with two aces following a kill by outside hitter Tatum Collins to put the Yeti up 3-0. The Yeti continued forcing errors on the opponent's side, creating a six-point score gap at 7-1. The Scorpions didn't back down and came back from behind later in the set again. A Scorpion kill followed by three aces from Izzy Griffin and a kill from Moore allowed the Scorpions to surpass the Yeti at 20-16. A final communication error from the Yeti side granted the Scorpions their 25-19 win.

Despite an obvious energy decline from the Yeti team, Shiery explained how one of his co-captains led the team. Young sophomore setter Buckley is a visible leader with great ball handling skills.

“She really gets everybody excited, she is a good player, but she leads on the floor. She tries to make sure people are in the right positions, she motivates people on the floor, and gets them up when they’re getting down on themselves,” Shiery said.

In the third and final set, the hosts were quickly down 8-3. Serving and hitting into the net widened the gap to 12-5. After a service and attacking error, Buckley slammed a ball down the line. This momentum change was short-lived after Williams slammed a ball back, making the score 14-9. Then, Williams had a back-to-back kill and ace, advancing the Scorpions to an 18-12 lead. A late timeout was called by Shiery at 23-15, and a kill by outside Addison Paris followed with an ace by Buckley changed the momentum momentarily back into the Yetis favor. Eventually, the Scorpions took the set with another kill from Williams.

Despite the sweep, Shin spoke highly of her co-captain.

“She is an amazing player. She really helps the other players with tips and tricks, and stuff we can fix, and she is always there to compliment you when you’ve done something really well -- which I really admire,” she said.

Buckley was positive after the game, already looking toward the next.

“We’re excited. It’s against Seligman, a team we have played before, so we know a little bit more of what to expect. And we are hoping that more of a crowd shows up. When they’re being loud and cheering us on, that kind of makes us want to be loud, be happy, and cheer each other on. It boosts our morale when other people believe in us too,” Buckley said.

Basis Flagstaff is slated to host Seligman Friday night.