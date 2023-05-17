Alina Skrocki, a senior at Basis Flagstaff, is set to make a splash in Yeti athletic history.

Skrocki signed to dive at San Diego State University next season, making her the first Basis Flagstaff graduate to be recruited and signed to a Division I roster. There have been a handful that have walked on at various schools once they got on campus, but Skrocki joked that her peers at Basis Flagstaff know she’s going to be a big-time athlete breaking a record.

“They told me not to forget them,” she said, laughing.

With several options of where she wanted to dive, Skrocki almost stayed home to enroll at Northern Arizona and dive under her current coach, Nikki Kelsey, who heads the Northern Arizona Divers youth club and the Lumberjacks diving team.

There are currently three of Skrocki's club teammates diving for the Lumberjacks.

However, after some consideration, Skrocki decided to venture to California.

“The team was amazing to me when I visited, really supportive and really good divers,” she said. “I’m definitely a beach person, too, so I’m excited for that. And I’m nervous, but in a good way. I’m looking forward to diving with all my incredible teammates and seeing what I can accomplish there.”

Skrocki’s mother, Tina Ching, echoed the sentiment.

“Of course I'm going to miss her dearly, but I've always wanted my kids to embrace new experiences, so I encouraged them to leave Flagstaff for college. I'm proud of her for choosing SDSU despite wanting to stay with her amazing coach, Nikki Kelsey,” Ching said.

For many years, Skrocki has competed for the Northern Arizona Divers under Kelsey, and had much success. Skrocki placed first in the 2023 USA Diving Junior Region 11 Championships that took place from April 21 to 23 in Albuquerque in both the 1- and 3-meter competitions.

That was just the latest achievement in a long line of successes.

Kelsey remembers Skrocki as a relatively new diver years ago who had raw talent and a solid relationship to working at the sport. She saw a bright future.

But Skrocki wasn’t sure about her own level of commitment, much less getting to the level of being recruited by some of the West Coast’s top schools.

“I didn’t even like diving for the first two years, but then I started getting better and winning, and it became something I really loved,” Skrocki said.

In her early teenage years, Skrocki took the sport more seriously, and started succeeding on a national level. She seemingly hit a mental switch at that point, Kelsey said, and became one of the club’s top performers and personalities.

“She’s been a huge success because she’s been a great leader. But she’s also a great role model with the way she trains, and a lot of the younger divers look up to her,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey added: “We’re really excited about the diver, but even more the person and teammate she’s become.”

The Aztecs went 14-0 in dual meets last season. San Diego State also placed first in the Mountain West Conference Championships and sent three divers to the NCAA Zone E Meet.

Skrocki will continue to compete with the Northern Arizona Divers throughout the summer, including zone and national meets, before making the move west in the fall.