In the relatively small Flagstaff-area sports scene, many of the top athletes compete for several of their high school teams throughout the different seasons.

Nobody exemplified that more this year than Basis Flagstaff senior Evan Hofstetter.

Hofstetter, in the 2022-23 academic year, has played on six Yeti varsity teams. He competed on the Basis Flagstaff soccer and cross country teams in the fall, basketball in the winter and boys volleyball, tennis and track in the spring.

Seth Polansky, the director of sports information at the Arizona Interscholastic Association, said he can’t recall an Arizona athlete playing on that many teams in one year during his tenure, and he applauded the effort.

“As long as they are eligible to participate, then we encourage as much participation as they want,” Polansky said via Twitter message.

Not only has Hofstetter played and started for all these teams, he’s also excelled and was the captain on five of them. In the fall, he was named to the All-Conference Second Team in soccer, and the North Region Player of the Year. Simultaneously, he won the region championship in cross country alongside Yeti girls runner Emily Mullaney.

In basketball he was named the North Region player of the year and earned a nod to the 1A Conference Honorable Mention list.

On the tennis squad, he went an undefeated 7-0 in his matches, switching between the No. 4 and 6 singles spots and No. 1 and 2 doubles. He was the captain and likely the best player on the Yeti boys volleyball team that played its first season this spring. And in track and field, his best sport, he’s still got a bit to go.

Last spring he placed fourth in the long jump and second in the triple jump at the Division IV championship meet.

This year he hopes, like his older brother Brian, to hoist a gold medal in the upcoming state championships.

Brian won the 800-meter race in 2022.

So far, Evan’s ranked first in the newly founded Division V in the long jump (22-01.75), second in the 200m (22.70), sixth in the 800m (2:02.39), fourth in the 300m hurdles (43.84), tied for sixth in the high jump (6-00), and third in the triple jump (42-11), according to athletic.net. All of this has come while playing volleyball and tennis alongside his track competition, though both of the latter two seasons ended in the past couple weeks.

How has Hofstetter made the schedule work?

“It’s pretty hectic,” he said, laughing.

He added: “It’s probably the thing I love most about Basis, though, being able to be involved in everything.”

Especially in the spring, he attended multiple practices each day. The trait that sets Hofstetter apart in all of his athletics is his speed and leaping ability.

And oh, yeah, his constant energy.

“He’s always been an active, talented kid. We always thought that he’d do well in athletics, but we definitely didn’t expect this,” said Rich Hofstetter, Evan’s father and coach on the Yeti volleyball team. “He’s just moving all the time; never stops.”

Hofstetter’s athletic talent and speed have earned him a role on the UC-Santa Cruz track and field team next year. Even there, he’s planning on competing in several events on the track.

College will mean specializing. However, he believes his participation on as many teams as possible has allowed him to get to this point.

“I think it’s tremendous. All of the different sports do a ton for cross-training. I think the biggest part is that I’m not injured, and I’m doing different things all the time,” Hofstetter said.

But, beside the success, Rich Hofstetter and Evan’s mother, Karen London, have marveled at their son's positive attitude on the court, field, track or wherever he plays.

They both remember a basketball game during the winter, in which Hofstetter was defending against a player short in stature. The opponent stole the ball and dunked, a feat for a kid shorter than Hofstetter who himself is listed as just a 5-foot-7 player.

After the game, a win for the Yeti, Hofstetter ran over to them asking if they had filmed any highlights. But he wasn’t looking for his own big plays. He’d told the opposing player that he’d try to find a video of him dunking the ball.

“He’s all excited like, ‘Do you have it?’ I want to give it to him,’” Rich Hofstetter said.

Following the track and field season, Evan Hofstetter will leave a legacy at Basis Flagstaff as one of its most successful and well-versed athletes. He has appreciated every moment.

“I’ve just had so much fun, especially this year,” he said. “Every season and team has been rewarding in its own way and I’ve enjoyed all of it.”