Northland Prep Academy girls tennis came close to handing Basis Flagstaff its first regular-season loss in two years, but the Yeti held on against their city rival, winning 6-3 to improve to 9-0 with one match remaining.

Second-ranked Basis Flagstaff completed a two-match season sweep of the No. 16 Spartans. Basis Flagstaff coach Jessica Buckley said No. 16 Northland Prep played much better Thursday than in the last meeting between the teams on March 28.

“NPA did a really good job today,” Buckley said. “They stepped up their game and gave us more of a challenge, had me a little nervous for a minute.”

Basis Flagstaff used a dominating doubles performance to keep its perfect season alive by sweeping all three matches, as the Yeti improved to 9-0 in the Section Six standings as well. The Yeti senior duo of Kusuma Teluguntla and Macey Conklin set the tone at the third court by sweeping juniors Maddox Schuessler and Ashe West, 8-0.

Senior Abby Buckley and sophomore Niya Crowder followed with a solid 8-5 win at the second position against Spartans juniors Helena Gaviglio and Jennifer Delaney. The Yeti completed the doubles sweep as senior Jenna Crone and Sarah Buckley defeated junior Arushi Patel and sophomore Amelia Raab, 8-6, in the top match.

As the sun settled behind thick clouds and the spring breeze picked up, conditions gradually changed by the time most of the singles matches began. As the last matches started, players were wearing sweaters and had to battle wind on long rallies.

Teluguntla said Northland Prep sophomore Akiko Palmer dragged on, especially in windy conditions.

“I definitely was more gentle with hitting, but my serves I kept the same,” Teluguntla said. “That was about it. I had to just be more gentle.”

Their match was the only one that went to a tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 6-2, Teluguntla rallied from behind to flip the second set back to her, 6-2, and took the tiebreaker, 10-5.

Jessica Buckley said Teluguntla’s win was crucial to gaining the momentum to put the Spartans away.

“I chatted with her before that third-set tiebreaker to tell her that we really needed the win for the team, and she’s like, ‘All right, all right,’ and she did it,” the coach said.

Northland Prep made it close in singles, splitting the six matches to earn three points.

Gaviglio hit several efficient shots down the lines to defeat Abby Buckley, 6-3, 6-2. On an adjacent court, Raab was similarly impressive against Sarah Buckley to win, 6-2, 6-2.

Sophomore Charlotte Shay rounded out the points for the Spartans with her 6-4, 6-1 victory over sophomore Maleea Moebes. On the flip side, Crowder had a smooth time against Delaney to win 6-1, 6-4, and ensure her team's perfect season remained intact.

Crone ended the day for her squad by having the most dominant win, 6-2, 6-0, at the top singles flight.

The Spartans, who now own a 5-4 record, will end their regular season on Saturday with a match against the Page Sand Devils. The Division III Spartans defeated Page 6-3 in its season opener.

The D-III Yeti's 9-0 record matches its section record from last year. They will look to go a perfect 10-0 for the second consecutive season against the Kingman Bulldogs Tuesday at the Hal Jensen Recreation Center at 1 p.m.

Jessica Buckley said that achieving the perfect mark is something she wants for her large senior class.

“We have six seniors on the team,” she said. “Their freshman year was spring of 2020. They had one match and then the season was canceled and they’ve all stuck with it.”