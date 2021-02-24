Basis Flagstaff continues to roll, beats Northland Prep in small-school rivalry game

After a tightly contested win over 2A Northland Prep, the Basis Flagstaff boys basketball team can safely say this season has been the best the young program has ever had.

The Yeti, ranked No. 12 in the 1A Conference entering the day, beat the Spartans 61-57 at home Wednesday night, earning their seventh win of the season as the team has surpassed last season's total of six and, at 7-2 overall with three regular-season games remaining, the Yeti have secured their first-ever winning season.

Yeti head coach Chris Bayer said the success came a season earlier than he expected.

"We lost like five or six seniors last year, and I thought next year was the year and that this year was a rebuilding year," he said. "Our two seniors, Jacob Harting and Ryan Springborn, are leading the way. ... This year we are a lot deeper. We have way more depth and versatility. We run a lot more; we play a transition game that we have never done before."

It is also just the second time ever that Basis Flagstaff has beat Northland Prep. The Spartans handed the Yeti a tight overtime loss a season ago.

This year, in the one meeting between the two small schools, the Yeti got the upper hand but had to fight for it.