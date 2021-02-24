Basis Flagstaff continues to roll, beats Northland Prep in small-school rivalry game

After a tightly contested win over 2A Northland Prep, the Basis Flagstaff boys basketball team can safely say this season has been the best the young program has ever had.
The Yeti, ranked No. 12 in the 1A Conference entering the day, beat the Spartans 61-57 at home Wednesday night, earning their seventh win of the season as the team has surpassed last season's total of six and, at 7-2 overall with three regular-season games remaining, the Yeti have secured their first-ever winning season.
Yeti head coach Chris Bayer said the success came a season earlier than he expected.
"We lost like five or six seniors last year, and I thought next year was the year and that this year was a rebuilding year," he said. "Our two seniors, Jacob Harting and Ryan Springborn, are leading the way. ... This year we are a lot deeper. We have way more depth and versatility. We run a lot more; we play a transition game that we have never done before."
It is also just the second time ever that Basis Flagstaff has beat Northland Prep. The Spartans handed the Yeti a tight overtime loss a season ago.
This year, in the one meeting between the two small schools, the Yeti got the upper hand but had to fight for it.
The Spartans, ranked 32nd in the 2A entering the day, led 48-43 entering the fourth quarter behind a strong third, when the visiting team used a late run to take the advantage.
Northland Prep had a chance to take the first double-digit lead of the game by either team early in the fourth, but the Spartans missed a transition chance and Basis turned it into two points off a jumper by Harting to make it a 52-47 game with around five minutes left.
Following a Northland Prep timeout that was called to secure a loose ball, Basis Flagstaff's Marcus Dufek -- who scored a game-high 31 points, 12 in the fourth quarter alone -- found space for a floater to make it a single-possession game at 52-49. The Spartans answered, but then the Yeti rattled off a quick 5-0 run off a Dufek jumper and a pull-up corner 3-pointer by Harting.
Out of nowhere the Yeti tied the game at 54-all with 3:18 left.
The Yeti then took their first lead since early in the third after a Northland Prep player caught a pass out of bounds, leading to another bucket by Dufek as he found space for drew a foul and got a chance for a three-point play. He missed the free throw, but gave the Yeti a 56-54 lead with 2:56 left.
Some wild play ensued as the Yeti tried to keep the Spartans at bay.
First, Northland Prep's Malakai Hanson found space on a drive but was stuffed at the rim. Then Dufek dribbled the ball off his own foot, forcing the official to call a kick ball violation. Then, Northland Prep missed a shot from 5 feet away that would have tied the game.
After the critical miss, Springborn was fouled on a drive and hit 1 of 2 from the charity line to push the lead to three, but his second shot bounced off a Spartan out of bounds.
The ensuing inbounds play was one the Yeti ran all night. Their bread and butter.
The Yeti simply lobbed the ball in from the baseline to Dufek, who skied over the Spartans and collected himself for a short bank shot plus the foul. The hoop plus one gave the Yeti a 59-54 lead as he missed the freebie.
From there it was all Basis, controlling possession and milking the clock en route to a big win over the struggling Spartans.
Postseason chances
Northland Prep, at 2-11, has been eliminated from the postseason while the Yeti have a chance. But some things need to happen first.
The 1A Conference requires teams to have played all of their region opponents. Basis has three games left, all against 1A Central West teams that the Yeti haven't met yet. Those three games must happen for the Yeti to even be considered for the postseason.
If the games happen, and Basis is good enough, the team will likely be able to nab an at-large bid as it won't finish in the top three of its region to earn an auto bid.
If the Yeti can get those games and sneak in, Bayer likes his team's chances.
"I like our chances," Bayer said. "I don't know that we will be top three in the region to be an automatic qualifier but I think we definitely deserve to be an at-large team."
