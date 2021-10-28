Basis Flagstaff beats NPA, Yeti still unsure about playoff hopes

Wednesday’s win for the Basis Flagstaff Yeti soccer team -- a 3-2 victory over in-city rival Northland Prep Academy -- was the culmination of the team’s best regular season in recent memory.
Senior Logan Bonn scored the winning goal with little time left in the second half to secure the victory, his first over the Spartans in his high school career. In fact, this was a year of first victories over several teams for the Yeti. This match, which put Basis Flagstaff at 6-1 (6-1 North), was particularly meaningful.
“It is really cool. This is the first year we’ve actually been winning games. I’ve played high school soccer since I was a freshman, and we didn’t have a season junior year, but freshman and sophomore year we lost every single game we played. And we lost to this team pretty bad. So to win games and play this school, who’s one of our rivals, it was a good feeling,” Bonn said.
Ranked No. 12 going into the match, the Yeti needed the victory to have any shot at making the eight-team state tournament, which is set to begin on Tuesday. Basis Flagstaff did not have a chance to win the region, following a loss to Camp Verde on Oct. 21, and thus could not qualify for an automatic bid.
Playing tough competition at home on Senior Night added to the pressure.
“It’s the game that we always, metaphorically, circle on our calendar," Yeti head coach Brendan Personale said. "Things have gone pretty well, and beating NPA in any of our sports is always a big deal."
Things looked great for the Yeti early. They were the more aggressive side to start the first half. They controlled the ball in the midfield and kept Northland Prep’s possessions to a minimum. Midway through the opening half, the Yeti scored and put home another in the final minute of the half to go up 2-0 at the break.
Northland Prep responded with a goal on a long ball, a product of the 16th-ranked Spartans pushing players forward to try to close the gap. Minutes later, the Spartans equalized, tying the score at 2-2.
It appeared the game would be decided in overtime. The Yeti, however, put together a run of passes, finding Bonn in the center of the box.
“I was just trying to turn my back around, face goal and get a shot off,” Bonn said.
The shot went in, and the Yeti won 3-2.
“To come back from that adversity of giving up the two goals in the second half and push through, to not settle for overtime and finish the game was everything,” Personale said. “These kids always have cool heads, no matter what the situation, so they’re able to keep that soccer IQ no matter what happens, and that’s what happened that play.”
The win felt good in the moment, but the Basis Flagstaff's chances of making the postseason remained slim. On Thursday, the Yeti climbed to No. 10, two spots up but still two out from the postseason, with some fall season teams having Thursday matches still to complete.
Regardless of whether the Yeti reach the postseason -- Personale told his team they would practice as if the season would continue up until they hear one way or another -- there has been a lot to be proud of in a major turnaround year for Basis Flagstaff.
Fingers are staying crossed for at least one more game, though.