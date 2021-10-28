Basis Flagstaff beats NPA, Yeti still unsure about playoff hopes

Things looked great for the Yeti early. They were the more aggressive side to start the first half. They controlled the ball in the midfield and kept Northland Prep’s possessions to a minimum. Midway through the opening half, the Yeti scored and put home another in the final minute of the half to go up 2-0 at the break.

Northland Prep responded with a goal on a long ball, a product of the 16th-ranked Spartans pushing players forward to try to close the gap. Minutes later, the Spartans equalized, tying the score at 2-2.

It appeared the game would be decided in overtime. The Yeti, however, put together a run of passes, finding Bonn in the center of the box.

“I was just trying to turn my back around, face goal and get a shot off,” Bonn said.

The shot went in, and the Yeti won 3-2.

“To come back from that adversity of giving up the two goals in the second half and push through, to not settle for overtime and finish the game was everything,” Personale said. “These kids always have cool heads, no matter what the situation, so they’re able to keep that soccer IQ no matter what happens, and that’s what happened that play.”