Baca's walk-off home run pushes Flagstaff softball to win over Prescott

Sophomore Gianna Baca’s walk-off home run capped off a comeback for the No. 14 Flagstaff Eagles softball team, defeating the No. 12 Prescott Badgers, 5-4, in Flagstaff.

Down 4-3 after five innings, the Eagles scored on a solo home run by freshman Hallie Watkins in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game. With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Baca stepped up and hit a long ball past the fence in left field, pumping her fist along the baselines as she scored the winning run.

“Insane, that’s all I have to say,” she said about the home run. “A lot of adrenaline toward me adn the team. I wanted to get ahead, win the game, not have to go extra innings. I saw the meatball right down the middle and i just smacked it.”

Baca added: “I knew I didn’t want to swing at the first one, I wanted to wait for the one specific pitch. And I knew I wanted a base hit, not just aiming for a home run. But I just saw that pitch and I drove it.”

The home run was just one of Baca’s three hits in the leadoff spot. She reached base in all four plate appearances, scoring two runs.

Her hitting, as well as that of the entire team, was encouraging. The Eagles struggled to put much together offensively in the team’s first matchup, a 2-1 Badgers win in Prescott on Tuesday. They turned the production around on Friday.

Junior Gracie Schmitz went 1 for 3 with a 2-RBI double and a run, while junior Stevie Watkins went 2 for 3 with a double to round out some of the top hitters for the day.

“I felt very confident. Going into this I had to hold my head high no matter what Tuesday’s outcome was,” Baca said.

Flagstaff looked solid to start the game. Baca got a leadoff hit, followed by a double off the bat of freshman Abby Schmitz. Gracie Schmitz hit a double to drive both her teammates in, and scored later on a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead after the first inning.

Baca pitched 4⅓ innings, struck out six batters and was productive at the mound, but the Eagles went through a multi-inning slump from the plate. Prescott scored on an RBI single in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Flagstaff had a chance to tie or retake the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Eagles had runners on second and third base with no outs, but a short ground ball and two strikeouts stranded the two runners without scoring.

“At the beginning we jumped on it, and kind of knew what she was throwing and what we were looking for. And then we kind of fell back, maybe got a little too comfortable,” Baca said.

Gracie Schmitz subbed in to pitch for Baca with one out left in the fifth inning, following Prescott’s fourth run. She did not give up any more runs, and outed the final six batters of the game consecutively in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.

The effort on the mound was something manager Ray Hernandez has come to expect from his top two pitchers.

“At the beginning of this year I said we had to pitch them both because they’re awesome,” he said of Schmitz and Baca. “If either one switches for the other -- we switch them a lot -- I already know they can do it, and they have that confidence in themselves, too.”

Flagstaff scored the final two runs in the late innings to secure the game, bolstering its record late in the regular season. The Eagles have won four of their past five games.

The Eagles pushed their Grand Canyon region record to 4-4, and 9-5 overall on the season. At No. 14 with four games left, Flagstaff is still fighting for a home game to start the postseason. Teams ranked No. 9-16 will play a home game in the 4A Conference play-in.

Flagstaff will host No. 4 Coconino (13-2, 9-1 Grand Canyon) in the first of back-to-back games on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Buckeye Union, 8-2, at home on Friday. For at least one night, the Eagles can celebrate an emotional win.

“We’re happy, excited, all of that. My teammates did so well. For Gracie to come in and close that game behind me, I couldn’t be more proud of the team,” Baca said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0