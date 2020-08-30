Avery Weems sees platform as chance to raise awareness for social justice, racial issues

One of the things that stood out most about professional athletes to Avery Weems growing up was their ability to use their platforms to speak out for what is right. Now that Weems is a one of them, he simply wants to do the same.
“When I see athletes giving up their lifestyle -- what they have worked so hard for -- to bring attention to something that is bigger than the game that we play, I find that phenomenal,” Weems said. “I love that because they are trying to change the world to be a better place for everyone living here.
"In this matter, it is Black lives that matter.”
Right now athletes continue to use their platforms across professional and college sports. Whether through stoppages of pro games or college players participating in protests in their communities, action can be seen. For Weems, he wants to speak out knowing that he has a voice and platform being in the Chicago White Sox minor league system.
He hears people using the phrases "Shut up and dribble," or "Shut up and play." But Weems understands sports go beyond just the result or the boxscore. As seen recently and throughout history, sports can incite societal change.
Weems has been going through the uncertainty around Minor League Baseball all while pro sports around him protest, strike and ask for change in their communities.
In a nearly hour-long phone interview Thursday afternoon with the Arizona Daily Sun, the former Coconino High School star pitcher dove into a myriad of topics centered around the racial injustice occurring throughout the United States. Weems wants the message to be clear: that there is injustice going on against the Black community and it should be addressed, not ignored.
Weems spoke on education, bettering himself and those around him, but most importantly for him: standing up for his Black friends and teammates when they need it. And for him, now is definitely the time.
“Being on the front lines is not my place, I believe, but I will continue to use my platform and my voice to help in any way I can,” Weems recalled telling a teammate. “I stand with you and want to continue to educate myself.”
Weems wants to let his Black teammates do the talking, as he understands that he won’t ever know the racism that they face. Being part white and Mexican, Weems alluded to this privilege of not fearing police officers constantly and being treated differently than others since he admitted he looks more white.
While he said he has a high respect for law enforcement, being that he has family and friends who work in those fields, the discrimination that Black Americans face is a problem.
“I do believe there are good cops and there are bad cops,” Weems said, adding that he has seen other pro athletes show high respect for law enforcement, while acknowledging the change that needs to happen.
Weems added that he hopes people around him respect his and other athletes choice to use their platforms. He knows he can never appease everyone and is OK with that.
Continuing to learn
Weems talks and learns from his teammates whenever he gets the chance.
While on a recent Zoom call with some teammates and the team sports psychologist, the psychologist opened the call to see if any of the participants wanted to talk about the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times for resisting arrest in Wisconsin.
“At the end of e day, what is happening in the world isn’t right,” Weems said during the call.
Weems and his teammates have talked about white privilege and how it really has been a major difference in their lives. While it is something Weems hasn’t faced, it is something his teammate said he is numb to due to it being a common thread throughout his life.
“I will never understand what they’ve been through and what they’ve gone through,” Weems said. “ … This has been going on way longer than just this past couple months.”
Something Weems noted, it is OK to make a mistake. The biggest thing, Weems said, is learning from it and growing. Learning when a wrong was made and making good on it and taking the time and effort to educate yourself. Weems hopes that he’s able to reach others who are worried about the mistakes they’ve made before.
“Everybody needs to be aware of how you treat a person, rather than treating them based off the color of their skin,” Weems said. “ … I am still trying to educate myself and become a better person every day, because I am not the person that I was in college; I’m not the person that I was at Yavapai College or when I was at Coconino High School. I am trying to use my platform to uplift, inspire and motivate people.
"But I am also going to use it to voice for change.”
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
