Avery Weems sees platform as chance to raise awareness for social justice, racial issues

In a nearly hour-long phone interview Thursday afternoon with the Arizona Daily Sun, the former Coconino High School star pitcher dove into a myriad of topics centered around the racial injustice occurring throughout the United States. Weems wants the message to be clear: that there is injustice going on against the Black community and it should be addressed, not ignored.

Weems spoke on education, bettering himself and those around him, but most importantly for him: standing up for his Black friends and teammates when they need it. And for him, now is definitely the time.

“Being on the front lines is not my place, I believe, but I will continue to use my platform and my voice to help in any way I can,” Weems recalled telling a teammate. “I stand with you and want to continue to educate myself.”

Weems wants to let his Black teammates do the talking, as he understands that he won’t ever know the racism that they face. Being part white and Mexican, Weems alluded to this privilege of not fearing police officers constantly and being treated differently than others since he admitted he looks more white.

While he said he has a high respect for law enforcement, being that he has family and friends who work in those fields, the discrimination that Black Americans face is a problem.