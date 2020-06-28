Avery Weems grinds through pandemic, Minor League Baseball uncertainty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Building a homemade squat rack, hitting up former teammates for throwing sessions and finding the motivation to do workouts, former Coconino Panthers pitcher Avery Weems has been doing as much as he can to stay competition ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lefty slinger, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox just over a year ago after his college career at Arizona and Yavapai College, has been keeping his hopes up while the MiLB season remains a question mark.

While the MLB and MLB players association just figured out a plan to start training camps July 10 in preparation for a late July start, the minor league season has been in constant flux and no plan for a season has been announced or reported.

“I don’t think anybody kinda knows what is going to happen,” Weems said Wednesday in a phone interview. “It’s going be something that has probably never happened before. At this point, it’s just a matter of waiting and staying ready.”

Weems opted to stay with his parents for the past few months here in Flagstaff, and just this week moved back down to the Valley now that some gyms and workout facilities are re-opening. He started his rookie year playing in the Arizona League, where he went 1-1 in four starts with a 0.69 ERA.