Avdalovic suffers concussion, NAU men's hoops falls to Idaho State at home

Later on, starting center Carson Towt fouled out with just under six minutes remaining in the second half.

Despite Avdalovic’s absence, Northern Arizona still shot a respectable 8 of 18 from 3-point range behind three apiece from Keith Haymon and Nik Mains -- who finished with nine and 15 points respectively.

But, Burcar noted, being down Avdalovic going forward changes the offense. Driving lanes are smaller with teams packing the paint more with the team being down one of the best shooters in the Big Sky.

At least Haymon has gotten out of his slump.

“We’ve been having a lot of success offensively -- and it has helped us defensively -- when Keith and Luke are on the floor at the same time,” Burcar said. “ … When you have guys like Keith Haymon and Luke Avdalovic on the floor, it changes the whole game.”

Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton led all scorers with 24, his seventh consecutive game with 20 or more points as he continues his scoring surge. He shot 7 of 19 from the field, 1 of 4 from deep and 9 of 10 from the charity stripe. He scored 17 of his 24 in the second half, getting rolling when Northern Arizona fell off a bit after leading 30-27 at halftime.