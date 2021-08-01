August races were made for the shade

Neil Weintraub is celebrating his 20th anniversary of coordinating the activities of the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association. He directs both the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K and October’s Soulstice Mountain Trail Run.

A list of Flagstaff-area running events is at natra.org.