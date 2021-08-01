August races were made for the shade

August has finally arrived, with its long-overdue slate of quintessential races that all take place in our shady, cool ponderosa pine forests.
For a while, we northern Arizona race directors found ourselves once again holding our breath. As if it weren’t enough that the pandemic forced us to convert to virtual formats last year, in early July the closed forests had us wondering if fire danger would put all of our races in jeopardy.
The stellar monsoon season finally laid those fears to rest, and on Sunday, Aug. 7, we’re looking forward to the in-person Machine Solutions Run for the Kids 10K/5K, the first in a slate of summer and fall races.
Machine Solutions takes place on the rolling hills of the Soldiers Trail at Fort Tuthill. The race benefits the Children’s Health Center, which strives to make care more accessible, affordable and convenient by being a one-stop shop for specialty healthcare needs for children.
This race features a 10K, 5K and 2-mile fun run/walk. A virtual option is also available. Registration for this and the other August races is at Runsignup.com (search the site for the race you want to enter).
Machine Solutions is followed on Aug. 14 by the granddaddy of all Flagstaff races, the 44th annual Dave McKay Memorial Half Marathon, 5K Fun Run and Kid’s Dash. Are you not a runner? You can still join the fun by walking the beautiful Observatory Mesa course beginning at 6 a.m.
New for this year is the change in venue from Wheeler Park to Thorpe Park. Runners no longer have to worry about dodging downtown traffic, but the change means runners will not have that Aspen Avenue warm-up for the first half mile before they tackle the steep ascent onto Observatory Mesa.
Those who choose the virtual option for this one will be in great company: Paul McKay, son of race founder Dave McKay, is celebrating his 50th birthday by having many of his friends participate virtually from Washington, D.C.
All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff mentoring programs. As a Big Brother to my Little, Zach, I see the impacts of this fundraiser that helps provide match support and activities that keep us entertained. An easy way to find this race on Runsignup.com is by searching for “Dave McKay.”
The epic Gaspin’ in the Aspen 15K/5K/Kid’s Dash closes out the month of racing on Aug. 28 at the Arizona Nordic Village. Known for its breathtaking hills and scenic aspen stands, this race will leave you gasping with its elevation (between 8,000 and 9,000 feet above sea level). The race benefits Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
Whether you participate virtually or in person, as a walker or as a runner, we hope you’re as ready as we are to get back out on the forest trails and celebrate these events and our beautifully wet forests, while supporting some great community social services.
Neil Weintraub is celebrating his 20th anniversary of coordinating the activities of the Northern Arizona Trail Runners Association. He directs both the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff Half Marathon/5K and October’s Soulstice Mountain Trail Run.
A list of Flagstaff-area running events is at natra.org.