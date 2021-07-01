Athletic Director Mike Marlow sounds off on NIL decision and how it could affect NAU athletes

Athletes competing in the NCAA can now use their name, image and likeness (NIL) to earn money, but it has yet to be seen how those on Northern Arizona’s teams will attempt to capitalize on the new rule.
The NCAA Board of Directors ruled Wednesday that student-athletes can begin to profit from their social status without fear of damaging their eligibility or violating amateurism rules. Though no Lumberjack athletes, as of reporting, have signed endorsement deals or announced business partnerships, Northern Arizona Athletic Director Mike Marlow said he was “excited” about the board’s decision.
“We have a tremendous number of great young people, great stories not just at NAU but in all of college athletics, that deserve the opportunity to be compensated for what they represent,” Marlow said.
Just how Lumberjack athletes use the new platform is still to be determined.
It appeared as soon as the decision was publicized, athletes around the country began working toward making deals with businesses.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, biological twins and women’s basketball players at Fresno State in California, for example, parlayed their TikTok social media fame to an endorsement with Boost Mobile.
Cole Martin, a highly recruited high school football player at Basha High School in Chandler, made known his interest in capitalizing on his fame on Twitter.
“Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc. to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business,” he wrote in his post.
Marlow believes social media will be a starting point for athletes at Northern Arizona who may end up making money on their NIL. While there are no written limitations on working with brick-and-mortar stores or traditional advertising based on the athletes’ NIL, Marlow noted that many of the most famous college athletes have large social media followings that they could potentially parlay into engagement for interested parties.
Now, with capital gain on the line, athletes who are already social media “influencers” can place even more emphasis on their platform and begin working toward establishing a “personal brand” that they can use both while in school and after graduation.
“This now accelerates their maturation process for young people who will ultimately be leaders and contributors in society, not just to the athletic program or a team,” Marlow said.
And though the NCAA Board of Directors came to a conclusion on use of NIL, state and school laws are being determined daily. Students at Texas and Florida, for example, are barred from endorsing gambling, as reported by the Associated Press. Several universities have created differing rules about using the schools’ name and logos in commercials or third-party business.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said, in a statement, that progress is being made toward a unifying, federal law that will clarify exactly what student-athletes can and cannot do moving forward.
“With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level,” Emmert said. “The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
Until the laws are made clear across the United States, Marlow said, it is Northern Arizona’s obligation to provide time resources to its student-athletes to not only avoid the pitfalls of using their NIL, but also succeed as newly formed entrepreneurs.
“It’s going to be a potpourri of educational opportunities all the way from rules to make sure their eligibility is protected, the dos and don’ts, but also just as importantly engage in exercises that help them build their brand,” Marlow said.
“At the end of the day, the kids now need to become entrepreneurs in a lot of ways. And in conjunction with the Big Sky Conference and the NCAA, we’re going to help them develop a road map if they are interested,” he added.