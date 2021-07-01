Athletic Director Mike Marlow sounds off on NIL decision and how it could affect NAU athletes

Cole Martin, a highly recruited high school football player at Basha High School in Chandler, made known his interest in capitalizing on his fame on Twitter.

“Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc. to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business,” he wrote in his post.

Marlow believes social media will be a starting point for athletes at Northern Arizona who may end up making money on their NIL. While there are no written limitations on working with brick-and-mortar stores or traditional advertising based on the athletes’ NIL, Marlow noted that many of the most famous college athletes have large social media followings that they could potentially parlay into engagement for interested parties.

Now, with capital gain on the line, athletes who are already social media “influencers” can place even more emphasis on their platform and begin working toward establishing a “personal brand” that they can use both while in school and after graduation.

“This now accelerates their maturation process for young people who will ultimately be leaders and contributors in society, not just to the athletic program or a team,” Marlow said.