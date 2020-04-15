ASU basketball lands highest-ranked recruit ever

PHOENIX -- Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley received headline-making news Monday night when five-star guard Josh Christopher from Mayfair High School in Lakewood, California, announced his commitment to the Sun Devil men’s basketball program.
In the latest ESPN rankings, Christopher is rated as the 10th-best player in his class, and at ASU he will join the No. 34-rated player, four-star forward Marcus Bagley, next season in Tempe. Bagley signed with the Sun Devils during the early signing period on Nov. 14.
“The recruiting process has been one of the most exciting, interesting and stressful times in my life,” Christopher said in his announcement video. “I have to thank all the coaches who have recruited me and put time in to see me, reach out to me or have me on their campus.
“Sometimes I get mad at myself for picking such great schools, but I know next year I can only choose one. The next step in my life, I will be moving to Tempe and going to ASU. Forks Up.”
Christopher became the highest-ranked player in the ESPN100 era to commit to the Sun Devils, surpassing 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player and former five-star guard James Harden, who was ranked No. 21 overall. Harden played at Artesia High School, which is also in Lakewood.
As a senior this season, Christopher averaged 29.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game at Mayfair, and was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit.
However, all of those events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Arizona State, Christopher joins his older brother, guard Caleb Christopher, who will be a sophomore next season. Josh Christopher narrowed his list to ASU, Michigan, UCLA, Missouri and USC.
Cronkite News spoke to Josh Christopher in February 2018, and Christopher said he credits his work ethic to his oldest brother, Patrick Christopher, who was a first-team All-Pac-10 Conference selection at California in 2009 and 2010 and had a brief stint in the NBA.
Josh Christopher said that when “basketball really clicked,” it was like “a rocketship” as he gained attention and recognition, and said that he understands his own game.
“If my shot is not falling, I am going to dedicate the game to getting my teammates involved and open, making sure they are knocking down shots,” Christopher said. “If my shot is falling, I am going to make sure that I keep scoring the basketball until they have to close in on me and now I have to make that pass.”
Mayfair coach Tony Davis echoed that statement.
“(Christopher) can score, he can handle it, he can pass, he can defend and he can lead,” Davis told Cronkite News in February 2018. “At least in my tenure here, we have never had anybody that young be able to do everything at the level that he is capable of doing it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!