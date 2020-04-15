ASU basketball lands highest-ranked recruit ever

However, all of those events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Arizona State, Christopher joins his older brother, guard Caleb Christopher, who will be a sophomore next season. Josh Christopher narrowed his list to ASU, Michigan, UCLA, Missouri and USC.

Cronkite News spoke to Josh Christopher in February 2018, and Christopher said he credits his work ethic to his oldest brother, Patrick Christopher, who was a first-team All-Pac-10 Conference selection at California in 2009 and 2010 and had a brief stint in the NBA.

Josh Christopher said that when “basketball really clicked,” it was like “a rocketship” as he gained attention and recognition, and said that he understands his own game.

“If my shot is not falling, I am going to dedicate the game to getting my teammates involved and open, making sure they are knocking down shots,” Christopher said. “If my shot is falling, I am going to make sure that I keep scoring the basketball until they have to close in on me and now I have to make that pass.”

Mayfair coach Tony Davis echoed that statement.

“(Christopher) can score, he can handle it, he can pass, he can defend and he can lead,” Davis told Cronkite News in February 2018. “At least in my tenure here, we have never had anybody that young be able to do everything at the level that he is capable of doing it.”

