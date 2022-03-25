Arizona State University alums to host Pat Tillman Honor Run in Flagstaff

The ASU Alumni Association, in partnership with the Pat Tillman Foundation, is set to host a Pat Tillman Honor Run in Flagstaff on April 9 at 10 a.m.

Runners will celebrate the memory of Pat Tillman, the former Arizona State and Cardinals football player who was tragically killed at war, while raising money for the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program, which helps active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses afford high-quality education. The race is on a 4.2-mile course -- paying homage to Tillman’s number on the field -- beginning at Fort Tuthill County Park.

The event will be completely open to the public for the first time. Set to begin in 2020, Flagstaff’s run was canceled, and in 2021 it was limited to 50 people.

Paul Kent, an Arizona State University graduate who is organizing the event and operates Flagstaff Extreme locally, said he is hoping for a great turnout.

“This year I would hope that we’re in the 100, 120 type of number, but there’s no limit. We want to see as many people as we can, because it’s a great event,” he said.

The Pat Tillman Honor Run has been a longtime staple at Arizona State’s main Tempe campus. Now, to spread the word and raise more money for the Tillman Scholars Program, it has extended to more than 30 cities around the United States, Kent said.

“The ASU Alumni Association partnered with the Pat Tillman Foundation to host these runs, and they expanded because the Tempe run has gotten so big and not everybody could always get there for it. So they started doing it because there are ASU alums all over,” he said.

He added that Flagstaff’s running culture also made the area a perfect spot to hold such a race.

“The running community in Flagstaff is of course second to none, and I would love to see some of those elite runners come out. It’s not so much of the competitive race you might see otherwise, but we welcome everyone who wants to come. And Fort Tuthill is such a great place to run,” he said.

For more information on the Tillman Honor Run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AZ/Tempe/PatsRunHonorRuns

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0