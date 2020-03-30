Arizona Interscholastic Association announces end of spring sports season

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Monday morning the cancellation of high school spring sports in the wake of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year.

The AIA stated in a press release: "This decision includes all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities. As such, the remainder of the AIA spring season and championships have been cancelled."

Normal competition, as well as organized team practices, are done for the remainder of the academic year.

“We really feel for everyone involved with our schools,” AIA Executive Board President and Flagstaff High School athletic director Jeannine Brandel said in the press release. “So many have worked very hard for their chance to win a state championship, especially this year’s seniors. But we encourage you to still be students and to still be athletes. Strive to better yourselves during this time.”

The decision to cancel spring sports had been in limbo over the past few weeks as the coronavirus continued to spread across the world. States around the United States have postponed or outright canceled spring sports.