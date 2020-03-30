Arizona Interscholastic Association announces end of spring sports season

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Monday morning the cancellation of high school spring sports in the wake of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
The AIA stated in a press release: "This decision includes all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities. As such, the remainder of the AIA spring season and championships have been cancelled."
Normal competition, as well as organized team practices, are done for the remainder of the academic year.
“We really feel for everyone involved with our schools,” AIA Executive Board President and Flagstaff High School athletic director Jeannine Brandel said in the press release. “So many have worked very hard for their chance to win a state championship, especially this year’s seniors. But we encourage you to still be students and to still be athletes. Strive to better yourselves during this time.”
The decision to cancel spring sports had been in limbo over the past few weeks as the coronavirus continued to spread across the world. States around the United States have postponed or outright canceled spring sports.
The AIA had stated throughout the process it would go as Ducey did, following any guidelines set by the governor, the CDC and the Arizona school districts.
The decision was not necessarily an easy one for the AIA Executive Board.
"This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”
Aside from prep sports, essentially all organized sports from the college level, to the adult recreation level and little league level, have been nixed for the spring and some have been delayed into the summer months.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
