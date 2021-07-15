Arizona community college football league partners with Snow College

The Hohokam Junior College Athletic Association (HJCAC), an Arizona-based community college football league set to enter its third season, has partnered with Snow College, located in Ephraim, Utah, and the Athletic Advancement Association of America (AAAA) to enhance its educational opportunities.

HJCAC teams are not affiliated with particular schools in the past. Now, student-athletes playing with teams in the HJCAC will be able to enroll in online classes at Snow College while playing football in Arizona's lone junior college football league.

"For the past two years we have worked hard to build the HJCAC from the ashes of the Western States Football League. As a former community college student-athlete I know firsthand the value a community college education is on an individual. This is especially true for those that seek to utilize their athletic abilities in order to access educational opportunities beyond that of community college," said Steven Weiss, the executive director of the HJCAC.