Arizona Cardinals continue to bleed red for others during coronavirus pandemic

“Arizona has been our team’s home for nearly 25 years, and this community has rallied around the Coyotes in good times and bad,” Cohen said in a statement released by the organization. “In a moment of such critical need, my wife Dana and I feel compelled to do what we can as a family to help our Arizona family. As a business leader, a husband, a father and an Arizonan, I see this as our privilege and responsibility to help support the people of this great State. I know we will make it through this challenge as a result of all of us Arizonans rallying together.”

Bidwill, meanwhile, said the teams donation has several objectives.

“It’s going to focus on three things,” he said. “Personal protective equipment for our medical providers; supporting nonprofit organizations that impact the most vulnerable people, the homeless, food banks, domestic shelters and those types of shelters, and lastly, getting computers and technology to low-income students. Those three things are really important, and I know that fund is gaining momentum. I think it’s important that those that can give, give to those funds and support them. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint.”