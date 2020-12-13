Antonio Martinez continues pro fighting career after learning the ropes in Flagstaff

"I was kinda nervous," Antonio said. "I hadn't fought in a year, so it was real fun to get back in there. That was the thing I was most nervous about, just fighting again, because it seemed like it was never going to happen again, or for a really long time. ... I was pretty patient just picking my shots, just outclassing the dude and making it obvious that I won."

Antonio nearly knocked down Webb early in the fight, setting a strong tone en route to his second pro victory in as many attempts.

As for Mike, who coached and trained Antonio since he was 4, he was right there watching his son pick his spots. It didn't take long for Mike to know Antonio had the fight.

Exactly 30 seconds in that is.

“Seeing him be able to take his time and take the shots that he was taking, I knew within the first 30 seconds of the fight we were going to win it," Mike said.

Watching as a spectator was a new experience for Mike, who has always been the coach and the dad. It was a surreal experience for him, seeing his son truly live out a portion of his dreams and goals in the ring on a pay-per-view match.