Antonio Martinez continues pro fighting career after learning the ropes in Flagstaff

By the time he was 12 years old, Antonio Martinez was already a three-time professional fighting champ with titles in the Thai Boxing Association and the United States Muay Thai Association.
From there things only got better for the young fighter.
By the time he was 15 in 2016, Antonio, who attended Flagstaff High School, had won seven titles in Muay Thai training under his dad Mike Martinez at Monster Muay Thai in Flagstaff. Once Antonio turned 18, the same day as his birthday, he signed his pro contract.
“That was when the dream became real and it became reality for him," his dad said in a recent interview.
Now, even with the pandemic disrupting the sport of Muay Thai like all other sports across the globe, Antonio has gotten his pro fighting career off on a solid start.
It's early, but the 19-year-old fighter is 2-0, having recently took a unanimous decision win over Andrew Webb on Saturday, Nov. 14, in a fight in Mexico.
Antonio, who stands at 6-foot-3, is normally the taller fighter but wasn't in the bout against Webb, who was about an inch or two taller. That played into a patient and methodical game plan for Antonio, who said he picked his spots during the fight after he got over some pre-fight nerves.
"I was kinda nervous," Antonio said. "I hadn't fought in a year, so it was real fun to get back in there. That was the thing I was most nervous about, just fighting again, because it seemed like it was never going to happen again, or for a really long time. ... I was pretty patient just picking my shots, just outclassing the dude and making it obvious that I won."
Antonio nearly knocked down Webb early in the fight, setting a strong tone en route to his second pro victory in as many attempts.
As for Mike, who coached and trained Antonio since he was 4, he was right there watching his son pick his spots. It didn't take long for Mike to know Antonio had the fight.
Exactly 30 seconds in that is.
“Seeing him be able to take his time and take the shots that he was taking, I knew within the first 30 seconds of the fight we were going to win it," Mike said.
Watching as a spectator was a new experience for Mike, who has always been the coach and the dad. It was a surreal experience for him, seeing his son truly live out a portion of his dreams and goals in the ring on a pay-per-view match.
“It’s been amazing really to be a part of your son’s journey as he lives out his dream is pretty cool," Mike said. "There’s not a lot of words that describe how cool it is. The cool part now, up until about a year ago, I’ve always been dad and coach. Now I just get to be Dad. Always going to be somewhat of a coach, but for the most part on (Nov. 14) when he fought, I just got to sit back and watch the fight as a spectator.
“As a parent you always question yourself, ‘I am doing the right thing; am I saying the right thing; am I teaching the right thing?’” Mike added. “ … I sat back confidently and said, ‘Man, I’m doing a good job with this kid.’ He’s living his dream and is very successful and looked very good in what he did.”
More goals
Antonio noted a similar sentiment that many athletes have right now: being a pro athlete during a pandemic is difficult.
He said he hasn't had many bookings, but hopes to get five or six in the next year or more, and that he is looking toward boxing as a new challenge for himself.
"Probably sometime I hope to make my boxing debut as well," he said.
In the meantime, he trains and works in Phoenix as much as he can to get ready for the next fight. Whenever that lands.
