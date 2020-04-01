Andre transfers to Vermont, Satterwhite to Montana as NAU men's hoops begins retooling

"We have no hard feelings towards Bernie and (Satterwhite)," Burcar said Wednesday. "We believe in the guys we got coming back. The nice thing is, Bernie and (Satterwhite) did it right. Those are the rules. It's a player's rule and it's totally fine."

REPLACING PRODUCTION

The Lumberjacks lost 47% of their total minutes and 48% of their total scoring production in Andre, Satterwhite, DeBisschop and Bowling -- McCree not included as he played just 12 games before leaving. With the addition of Satterwhite having been the Lumberjacks’ best perimeter defender, the losses add up fast.

The last time Northern Arizona lost that type of production following a winning season was when the team went from 23 wins in 2014-15 to just five in 2015-16 under then-head coach Jack Murphy.

Although the upcoming change isn’t nearly as drastic, there are still some parallels between the two spans.

The 2015-16 team had just a 29.8% minute continuity stat on KenPom.com, a mark that was near the bottom of the nation as the team entered the year with just four players with more than 25 minutes of playing time at the Division I level.