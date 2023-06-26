The Northern Arizona Altitude put on a show for the fans as it dominated in Doney Park, easily putting away Lobos United FC, 10-1.

Altitude, a recently formed club for developing younger players, competed in its first ever home match on Sunday at Peaks View County Park in Doney Park.

The team plays in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) U21 division, a league for high school and college level players seeking to continue training between seasons.

Though for Altitude, Sunday’s match was more than just an exhibition.

Altitude co-coaches Michael Blair and Keith Hovis have been hard at work for three months putting together a team that could compete in the WPSL and represent Flagstaff. It was a special moment for the pair of local coaches to bring together regional players and put on a show for the crowd.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hovis said. “We’ve coached a lot of these kids since they were little, and then they’re all going off to college, so for them to have an opportunity to still play soccer during the summer and play against really good teams is exciting.”

The club wanted to perform well for the home crowd, but winning was not the only objective. It was just as important to lay down a strong foundation and provide inspiration for the youth players who were in attendance.

“We wanted to lay the basis here,” Blair said. “I talked to them this morning saying this is your initial start, but it’s also about all the youth kids coming up behind you that are going to be here. You’re playing and showing them, being mentors and role models for them. They really took that on and owned it.”

It also meant a great deal to the coaches that the crowd showed up in impressive numbers.

“It took a lot of work to get this going, but we’re really excited. There were a lot of youth players that were out watching as fans, and we’re really appreciative of that,” Blair said.

The goal for Blair and Hovis is to get kids to play at a higher level -- not just the players they’re currently coaching, but the ones who showed up to watch.

Providing inspiration for the next generation was key in the creation of the Altitude.

As for the game itself, Altitude had no problem playing at a high level. The scoring came fast and efficiently as Kiarra Hovis and Belle Floyd both scored early to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Logan Slone-Maszton, a player who is on the Northern Arizona University soccer roster, put in the next two goals off of corner kicks to push the lead to 4-0. Her final goal capped the scoring in the first half.

Put simply from Blair: “We were focused on really playing the game beautifully for all the fans that were here.”

That they did.

Altitude played to near perfection in the second half. The first goal of the half came via Kate Bouck, a senior at Flagstaff High School and NAU commit. Lobos United attempted to claw back and were able to respond with their own goal shortly after, though it would be their only goal of the game.

Floyd later found the net for her second goal of the match to extend the Altitude lead, 6-1. She also scored the final goal of the game, ending with a hat trick. Bouck also finished with a hat trick and put a face to the idea that her coaches were preaching.

“It’s nice to be able to be a part of that and hopefully build that up and inspire younger players who are coming up to want to be better,” Bouck said.

Hannah Petrucci, a senior at Northland Prep Academy, also contributed to the onslaught with a goal of her own.

The sun beat down and the wind was unrestrained, but in the end the Altitude gave the home crowd plenty to drive home happy about. For the coaches, the win was the culmination of many long days spent training with their team on and off the field -- at some points even holding Zoom sessions with the team to focus on formations and build chemistry.

“We really wanted to figure out how to bring a team like this together in a certain amount of time. How can we get them to play together as a group of players that don’t typically play together? Formation helps a lot of that. Today we moved the ball around and it opened things up, and we finished really strong,” Blair said.

Altitude has started strong in its short existence with a 2-1 record so far. Now the goal is to grow so the team can compete at a higher level. Being able to advance into a competitive league means longer seasons, tougher competition and more opportunities for future players who want to play soccer at a more challenging level.

The team's next two matches are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and it will travel to Albuquerque to face Lobos United and the El Paso Surf. The final game of the season will be in Flagstaff against the Pima County Surf.