Almost a Raider, forever a Cardinal: Fitzgerald's journey of 16 years with Cardinals

A year before as a sophomore at Pitt, the 6-foot-3 All-American hauled in 92 receptions for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns, narrowly losing the Heisman Trophy vote.

But the Fitzgerald-Cardinals connection stretches back far before Arizona tabbed him as its beacon of hope.

As a child, Fitzgerald was a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings when his father, a sports journalist, had a radio show in Minnesota with then-Vikings’ coach Dennis Green.

“Denny had a knowledge of who Larry was from high school,” his father said. “From that standpoint, years later, here’s Larry now developed, ready to go into the pros. Denny had a knowledge of who he was drafting.”

It was hard to ignore the talent and raw skill set Fitzgerald boasted. He was big, freakishly athletic and could run well for his size. His father saw the NFL potential during the varsity years. A lot of it can be credited to his days as a ball boy, where he had a front-row seat to study Vikings superstars Cris Carter and Randy Moss.