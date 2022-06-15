Allie Banducci hired as new Lumberjacks football recruiting director

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football program added Allie Banducci as the new director of recruiting in May, giving the squad another resource to accumulate top talent and improve the team in future seasons.

Banducci comes from Central Washington, where she went to school and worked on recruiting for the Division II Wildcats during her time as a student. She started working in the school’s athletic department in its compliance office, but took over some recruiting duties to help out a staff smaller than the FCS-based Lumberjacks have.

She said she has wanted to live in Arizona for many years, and that joining a program she believes is on the rise made sense as her next career move.

She also believes Northern Arizona University is supportive of athletics in general, especially football.

“I just really wanted to work in football, and I felt like this was a good next step,” Banducci said.

Since arriving and taking on the role, she has grown to appreciate the small-town feel of Flagstaff and the camaraderie among the team’s staff.

Many of the coaches were on the road in May when she got to town, be it on the recruiting trail or otherwise. But now that the Lumberjacks are hosting camps or 7-on-7 competitions nearly every weekend in June, the staff is in the office and she has started to gain more of a feel for the group.

“Now that we’ve had camps and everyone’s back, it’s been really fun,” Banducci said.

Northern Arizona, under head coach Chris Ball’s leadership, has put a premium on recruiting players from Arizona high school football programs. There are plenty of other states represented on the roster, but Arizona talent has been a priority.

With Banducci adding another resource to the team after Josh Irvin left and took a similar role at UCLA a few months ago, the team can expand its search for great players. But there is still a heavy goal, she said, to convince nearby talent to stay in their home state.

“Giving the opportunity to the kids in-state is super-important -- which is something we did at Central, too,” Banducci said.

The ultimate goal, she said, is to play a role in allowing the Lumberjacks to obtain a winning record and compete for the playoffs and championships, especially when it comes to conference play.

“I want to help them win the Big Sky. I think that’s the ultimate goal. Coach Ball’s had really good recruiting classes the last couple years, so keeping that standard for sure,” she said.

Northern Arizona recently wrapped up its Mega Camp, a skill-building and recruiting event that took place at the team’s facility on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks will continue with high school competitions and skill camps in June, and eventually the players will return for official team camp later in the summer ahead of the season opener on Sept. 1 at Arizona State in Tempe.

