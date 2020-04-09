Alex Grieder leads senior-laden Flagstaff boys soccer, named athlete of the Year

Grieder was man marked most matches after teams started to see how much of an offensive force he had become. The extra attention didn't stop Grieder from getting his, but it did take a bit of an adjustment after noticing the way teams were defending him.

“After the first few games I started to notice it and I had to adapt to it, which was pretty difficult," Grieder said. "I had to use my teammates more and we developed way more of a team chemistry that way. ... I try to keep my head, even though I get a little bit angry sometimes. As much as it sucks, it means you’re doing something right.”

The Eagles' offense relied on him to be the anchor, setting the pace for the attack each match. If there was a through ball that gave him even an inch of space, Grieder would get to it.

He relished the chances to go one-on-one with an opposing goalkeeper, chances that he usually won.

“As a coaching staff, we knew Alex always had the potential in there," Jenkins said. "We were lucky that Marco came in and did what he did and that opened up a lot of things for him to be successful on the outside. That’s what he kinda loves. He loves to get a defender one on one and usually if you put a guy on the outside he has one defender to beat.”