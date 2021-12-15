Albert, Morrow sign intent letters at FHS ceremony

Sitting in front of friends, family, coaches and other supporters, Flagstaff senior Lianna Albert signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Adams State and senior Nick Morrow signed to play football for the Cal Bears at Flagstaff High School on Wednesday.

The pair of athletes took a moment, as part of a ceremony for national signing day, to thank those who have been part of their journeys to this point.

“Thank you to all the coaches, teachers, teammates and friends for just supporting me along this journey, and it’s been a fun time,” Morrow said.

“Thank you for joining me and following me on my soccer journey. Thank you for understanding my commitment to this sport and for doing the best for me in order to see me succeed,” Albert said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I truly appreciate it.”

The seniors were joined by coaches and families on the stage at the school’s auditorium. Flagstaff athletic director Jeannine Brandel recalled great play at goalkeeper from Albert in the 2020 4A Conference state championship tournament.

“This gal has veins of ice. We ended every game of the state tournament tied during regulation. And it always went to two overtimes and kicks from the mark. And this gal was absolutely incredible. She pulled out so many saves. And while it’s a team sport and everyone did their part, this lady really stepped up and proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the State of Arizona,” Brandel said.

Eagles girls soccer coach Savannah Berry added that, even though she has only been the team’s leader for a few weeks, she has already been impressed by Albert.

That appreciation extends far beyond simply Albert’s athleticism and skill on the field.

“She’s a great person, great athlete, great goalkeeper, but of all of everything else, you see the way that her team looks at her. You see how the team responds to her and her charisma as a leader, and I’m super happy,” Berry said.

Brandel has known the Morrow family since before Nick was born. He had older brothers who came through the school. She said she appreciates Morrow’s character, just like that of the rest of his family.

“He’s kind, he’s compassionate, I’ve watched him take care of fellow teammates, fellow schoolmates,” Brandel said. “He wants to make sure the playing field is level, he wants to make sure everyone is honored, and those are amazing qualities that are really going to take him amazingly far.”

Eagles coach Sean Manning also knew Morrow at a young age. He was taken aback by Morrow’s size and athleticism. Along with Brandel, he said what stood out most was Morrow’s character off the field.

“I saw it from the beginning, and I knew he would most likely flourish in whatever sport he chose. And fortunately he picked his love, and fortunately I was there to help guide him along his way as well as the other coaches that are in the room right now,” Manning said. “He sits where he is now because of those four solid years as he had as an athlete, as a person.”

Moving forward this school year, Morrow is a leader on the Eagles boys basketball team, which holds a record of 4-1 (2-0 Grand Canyon) in the regular season, while Albert is a main piece of the Eagles girls soccer team that boasts a 3-0 record to start its campaign.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0