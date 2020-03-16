AIA votes to suspend sports for two weeks, plans for postseason still in place

The Arizona Interscholastic Association decided against postponing or canceling spring sports championships, but all sports are suspended immediately until March 30 at the earliest, the AIA announced following Monday's meeting as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes just a day after Governor Doug Ducey announced that all public and charter schools were to close until March 27.

"I think we made the best call given the circumstances,” Jeannine Brandel, president of the Executive Board and Flagstaff High School’s AD, said Monday. “There's a lot of unknowns right now and we're just trying to salvage as much of the season as we can."

All games and scrimmages across the state are stopped and it is not currently clear whether they would be made up. The AIA hopes to still have postseason tournaments and meets, stating that all process for postseason play are still in place for the time being.

"Our first objective is to get students back into the classroom and then have them return to the athletic arenas when appropriate," the Executive Board said in Monday's statement. "As board members, we will work diligently with our constituents to ensure a smooth transition back to school as usual."

The AIA said it will respect any potential decisions made by schools and districts should some decide to cancel events or athletics out of a precaution. The AIA added that any fees involved with canceled competitions would be waived.

