AIA votes to postpone winter sports until January, sets start date

Basketball, wrestling, soccer are the sports directly altered by the vote. The spring season has also been slightly changed, with official practices being pushed to Feb. 15 -- a week later than originally planned.

The AIA stated in a press released that the first permissible date for winter sports is Jan. 5 and the final permissible date is Feb. 19.

“We feel that the students are safer within the school environment than not to be in school at all,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said in the press release. “Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place. Just like getting fall sports off the ground, doing things the right way will allow for our sports to continue.

"The executive board felt it was necessary to fight for these students to have a chance. They see the need in the schools they are representing."

The vote comes just three days after the AIA announced it had recommended the postponement on Monday, and after Hines met with health officials this week regarding high school sports and the rise in COVID-19 cases.