AIA releases return-to-play guidelines and recommendations

The full document with recommendations and guidelines can be found here.

Phase one under the AIA's guidelines for a return states that no more than 10 athletes can work out at a time together -- and that all coaches, athletes and support staff must be free from symptoms for at least 14 days. It is also recommended that athletes are kept in the same training group from workout to workout.

The AIA recommends daily temperature screening and questionnaires for all athletes and coaches, and that disinfecting must occur for all personal equipment before and after practice -- and after there is any contact with another person.

All athletes, coaches and support staff who are high risk, or live with someone who is, are not permitted to attend in person and instead must attend all workouts and practice sessions virtually.

All public facilities, such as gyms and fields, under both phase one and phase two are to remain closed.