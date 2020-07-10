AIA releases preliminary plans for fall sports to finish on time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced preliminary plans for the fall sports season in a press release Friday afternoon.

Nothing is finalized yet due to the ongoing changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the AIA has a working idea of what a fall sports season could look like with the assumption that schools start Aug. 17.

The AIA proposed the football season -- for 2A through 6A Conferences -- starts on Sept. 7, pushing the season almost three weeks back. Flagstaff High School was set to open Aug. 21 against Peoria and Coconino was set to start the next week against Cactus.

The move to delay the season could help salvage an eight- to 10-game season, the AIA stated in the press release. The 1A Conference is still being figured out. The playoff format for football may need to be altered as well under the proposed plan.

The rest of the fall sports calendar is as follows under the plan: golf would start Aug. 24, badminton Aug. 31 and the rest of the fall sports would begin Sept. 7. There is a chance the schedules will be altered to allow a full season to happen.

The AIA also noted that even if some schools elect to start online prior to Aug. 17, that athletics would not be permitted to begin full practices until that date hits.