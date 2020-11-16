AIA proposes recommdation to executive board to delay start of winter sports until January

Winter high school sports could be on hold for even longer, according to a new recommendation from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The AIA announced Monday morning that it has recommended to its executive board, which includes Flagstaff High School Athletic Director Jeannine Brandel, that winter sports should be delayed until January.

The recommendation, the AIA stated in a social media post, is to have competition start in January with the mandatory two weeks of practice beforehand.

AIA Executive Director David Hines is meeting with state health officials this week regarding the rise of COVID-19 infection rates across Arizona. The information gained from this meeting will be shared with the AIA executive board at a later date and will be subsequently voted on.

Due to the current metrics in Coconino County, all high schools are in phase one of winter sports practice.

In order for teams to be able to compete per the AIA guidelines, their local metrics need to be under 100 cases per 100K residents, under 10% positivity and under 10% hospitalizations.

As of Monday, Coconino County is at 361.7 cases per 100,000 residents and at an 11.2% positivity rate.

Only a select few counties across Arizona fit the metrics to start winter sports with restrictions, while the majority -- like Coconino County -- aren't able to start.

