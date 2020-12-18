AIA moves winter sports start to Jan. 18

Another delay has hit winter high school sports in Arizona due to COVID-19.

On Friday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted on and soon after announced that winter sports will be delayed two more weeks due to increasing concerns about COVID-19 rates in Arizona.

Instead of the original Jan. 5 start date that was voted on in November, winter sports will start competition Jan. 18, and the season will end two weeks later. March 5 is scheduled to be end the of the regular season for winter sports.

“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely," Joe Paddock, associate executive director, stated in a press release. "We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.“

Unlike the limited capacity rule the AIA used for fall sports, no fans will be permitted at winter sports competitions to start.

The AIA noted that "The only thing that could create a statewide delay or change to this date would be government prohibition or shutdown," in a press release Friday morning.