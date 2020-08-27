AIA meets with Sports Medicine Advisory Committee but fall sports remain in limbo

The move to wait a week comes as all fall sports except football are supposed to be either practicing or in season by Monday. Fall soccer, volleyball and badminton all start first official practices Monday, joining cross country and swim and dive. Golf has been going since Aug. 17 and had first competitions across Arizona earlier this week.

For some Flagstaff-based schools, Coconino High School and Northland Prep Academy are going forward with the AIA's calendar, according to each school's athletic director. Basis and Flagstaff High School officials did not respond as of press time.

Next week's AIA board meeting, seemingly following delay after delay on a final call and finite decision, could be the decider on whether high school sports are indeed going ahead as planned.

All sports could get the thumbs up, the AIA could delay the start for some, or simply punt to the spring like a good chunk of the NCAA and many other states.

Football is set to start official practices Sept. 7.

On Thursday, Coconino County reported zero new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths while the state continues its downward trend as of late.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

