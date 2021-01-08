AIA Executive Board votes 5-4 to cancel winter high sports as COVID-19 surges through Arizona

Holly Jones, whose Flagstaff girls soccer team was preparing to defend its 4A title, also shared her thoughts during a Friday phone interview.

"I'm bummed, definitely bummed for our players," Jones said. "They have been working really hard up to this stage, following all the guidelines and recommendations to keep each other safe. It's definitely a bummer and I know they are upset about it as well. I understand why the decision was made, but it's just a lot of disappointment."

Cassie Schrader was getting ready to start her first season as head coach of the Coconino girls hoops team, and said Friday that she was "devastated" to hear the news -- mostly for her players.

"I was actually devastated," Schrader said. "I just feel for the kids because nothing's really normal right now and it was kind of an optimistic situation already even though stuff kept getting pushed back. I tried to stay optimistic for them as well just because I knew it was a possibility of course but I felt that it was my job to be like a source of positivity a little bit. I definitely feel for them and have already been notified some are crying and upset. It's disappointing for sure especially because it is my first year.

"I'm not so concerned about me; I'm concerned for the four seniors that I have coming back this year that were working up to this point to have the amazing season they hoped for," Schrader continued. " ... I just feel terrible for them because they are the hardest workers. It sucks for sure."

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.