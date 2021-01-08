AIA Executive Board votes 5-4 to cancel winter high school sports as COVID-19 surges

Cassie Schrader was getting ready to start her first season as head coach of the Coconino girls hoops team, and said Friday that she was "devastated" to hear the news -- mostly for her players.

"I was actually devastated," Schrader said. "I just feel for the kids because nothing's really normal right now and it was kind of an optimistic situation already even though stuff kept getting pushed back. I tried to stay optimistic for them as well just because I knew it was a possibility, of course, but I felt that it was my job to be like a source of positivity a little bit. I definitely feel for them and have already been notified some are crying and upset. It's disappointing for sure especially because it is my first year.

"I'm not so concerned about me; I'm concerned for the four seniors that I have coming back this year that were working up to this point to have the amazing season they hoped for," Schrader continued. " ... I just feel terrible for them because they are the hardest workers. It sucks for sure."

Flagstaff Eagles head girls hoops coach Tyrone Johnson noted a similar sentiment as Brandel about the athletes going from high school to club, addressing the potential for less safety.

"I know on the basketball end it really is just going to convert from high school to club for a lot of the Valley teams so they can still participate," Johnson said. "Our kids may not be as fortunate. ... I do appreciate that Mrs. Brandel really fought for us to have a season and thought of the kids and their well-being. She just felt that they will be safer in the high school environment instead of just going into AAU and club sports."

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.