AIA delays start of fall sports following Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order

"We couldn’t be more disappointed about the information that just came out regarding our schools. However, we understand that the most pressing concern is to ensure our student-athletes can return to school in the safest way possible,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to make sure that when we get back up and going again, the transition will be as seamless as possible and to create memorable interscholastic experiences. And we’ll be able to accomplish that as long as everyone does their part to stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”

The AIA executive board was not made available for comment aside from the provided statements in the release.

High school athletics -- as well as youth, college and professional -- have been in limbo since the start of the closures caused by the pandemic. Already teams have missed out on summer camps and valuable practice time as uncertainty about upcoming seasons remain.

Flagstaff High School is currently scheduled to start its football season on Aug. 21 against Peoria in Flagstaff while Coconino opens against Cactus the following week.