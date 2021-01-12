AIA changes course, votes 5-4 for winter sports to start as planned Jan. 18

Following pushback from member schools, athletes and parents, the Arizona Interscholastic Association has reversed course and will have a winter high school sports season.
The the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board initially voted Friday, 5-4, against having a winter sports season due to concerns about hospital capacity in Arizona, which has been deemed the No. 1 hot spot for COVID-19 cases in the United States. During an emergency executive board meeting Tuesday morning, the AIA voted 5-4 to have winter sports with key modifications: all athletes will wear masks, whether in games or not. The board also unanimously passed a vote to let local schools and districts to allow at most two parents per athlete depending on local health guidelines and rules.
Previously, during the fall, athletes didn't have to wear masks or face coverings while competing, and a reduced amount of fans were allowed. In the City of Flagstaff, schools allowed a limited amount of people per athlete. Now, there are more limits on fans allowed other than needed to make the competition happen and select media -- which will be dependent on each school.
Jim Love, who works in the Flowing Wells Unified Arizona School Boards Association, was the swing vote after he originally voted "no" on Friday. Jeannine Brandel, Flagstaff High School athletics director, voted yes, which she also did Friday.
"We can cancel sports on our campuses but they will still play," Brandel said, noting her opinion that athletes are safer with the AIA rather than club sports, which she thinks has less rules and restrictions than the AIA.
The other three yes votes came from Marcus Williams, Jim Dean and Camille Casteel.
The vote is directly against what the Medicine Advisory Committee recommended Friday due to the rising and concerning rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Arizona. Tim Carter, Zack Munoz, William Duarte and Ricky Greer -- who represents the 2A Conference and many reservation and rural schools -- voted against winter sports happening at this time.
The SMAC was concerned about ICU capacity, noting Friday that, at the time, 93% of all ICU beds and 92% of all inpatient beds are in use. The lack of space leaves a concern for the SMAC and others that athletes would be turned away from care, or take up valuable and needed space.
"How do we not take the opinion of medical experts?" Greer asked during the meeting.
It was still close, with a few members holding out against sports due to health and safety concerns. Some noted concerns of spread of COVID-19 related to sports, and others noted how some parents and teams are not properly reporting cases like they are supposed to.
Those who voted against reiterated that the AIA should not go against the recommendations of the SMAC, which holds firm against starting winter sports at this time.
The AIA has already changed the metrics used to determine if winter sports can happen or not. The AIA is not using the data it required prior to the fall sports season, which was mentioned during the Tuesday meeting as a want from the SMAC as well.
