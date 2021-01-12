AIA changes course, votes 5-4 for winter sports to start as planned Jan. 18

"We can cancel sports on our campuses but they will still play," Brandel said, noting her opinion that athletes are safer with the AIA rather than club sports, which she thinks has less rules and restrictions than the AIA.

The other three yes votes came from Marcus Williams, Jim Dean and Camille Casteel.

The vote is directly against what the Medicine Advisory Committee recommended Friday due to the rising and concerning rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Arizona. Tim Carter, Zack Munoz, William Duarte and Ricky Greer -- who represents the 2A Conference and many reservation and rural schools -- voted against winter sports happening at this time.

The SMAC was concerned about ICU capacity, noting Friday that, at the time, 93% of all ICU beds and 92% of all inpatient beds are in use. The lack of space leaves a concern for the SMAC and others that athletes would be turned away from care, or take up valuable and needed space.

"How do we not take the opinion of medical experts?" Greer asked during the meeting.