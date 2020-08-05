AIA approves tentative calendar for fall high school sports

"FUSD is planning to follow the adopted AIA calendar that was released today with the caveat that all events and activities are subject to public health guidance and regulations," Fountain's email read.

The schedules for all teams aren't finalized and will need to be adjusted due to the changed dates. Some, such as Northland Prep girls and boys soccer in the 2A, have lost opponents because of the 17 teams that have nixed the fall season entirely.

The AIA also approved the start and end dates for golf, cross country, fall soccer, swimming and diving, badminton and volleyball.

Cross country teams are allowed to start practicing Aug. 24 and can get their feet on the course for competition Sept. 9. The cross country title meet will be Nov. 12 and 13.

The cross country season is one that Flagstaff High School has dominated the past five years with Division II state titles each year on the girls and boys side. Page High School has dominated the sport as well, but won't get the chance after its season was canceled.

Volleyball will start official practices Aug. 31 and a month later on Sept. 21 can start matches. The championship tournament will be Nov. 12 through Nov. 21.