AIA approves tentative calendar for fall high school sports

The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board has approved the calendar for fall sports, according to a Wednesday press release.
The AIA officially approved Sept. 7 as the first practice day for football and the days schools can play are Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.
All dates are subject to change as the pandemic is ongoing, but it is a start for some waiting for information. The announcement doesn't guarantee a fall sports season, but it puts the chances a bit closer.
For now, 4A through 6A Conference championships will take place Dec. 11 and 12.
The length of the football calendar could mean an eight- or seven-game regular season -- a reduction from the usual 10 most teams play -- but that wasn't specifically stated in the AIA's press release. The release also doesn't list any guidelines for game day, which will likely come down to individual schools and local officials.
"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," said AIA Executive Director David Hines in the press release. "We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics."
In an email sent not long after the calendar's release, Flagstaff Unified School District spokesperson Zach Fountain said that FUSD does plan on abiding by the new calendar.
"FUSD is planning to follow the adopted AIA calendar that was released today with the caveat that all events and activities are subject to public health guidance and regulations," Fountain's email read.
The schedules for all teams aren't finalized and will need to be adjusted due to the changed dates. Some, such as Northland Prep girls and boys soccer in the 2A, have lost opponents because of the 17 teams that have nixed the fall season entirely.
The AIA also approved the start and end dates for golf, cross country, fall soccer, swimming and diving, badminton and volleyball.
Cross country teams are allowed to start practicing Aug. 24 and can get their feet on the course for competition Sept. 9. The cross country title meet will be Nov. 12 and 13.
The cross country season is one that Flagstaff High School has dominated the past five years with Division II state titles each year on the girls and boys side. Page High School has dominated the sport as well, but won't get the chance after its season was canceled.
Volleyball will start official practices Aug. 31 and a month later on Sept. 21 can start matches. The championship tournament will be Nov. 12 through Nov. 21.
Fall soccer, which is made up of the 2A Conference, is officially allowed to start practices Aug. 31 and first matches are Sept. 16, with the state tourney happening Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. The Northland Prep girls team is also hoping it gets a chance to defend its 2A crown for the fourth straight season.
Swimming and diving teams are allowed to begin Aug. 24, competition Sept. 14 and the title meet will be from Nov. 5-7.
Golf is set to tee off official practices Aug. 17, with the first competition date being Aug. 24. The championships are set for Oct. 26-29 (Division I) and Nov. 2-5 (D-II). Badminton starts practice Aug. 31, competition Sept. 14 and state title tourney will be Nov. 7 for individuals and Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 for teams.
Because of the different start to the fall, winter sports will start a week later.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
