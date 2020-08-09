AIA announces safety modifications for fall sports

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has put out an 18-page document outlining some sweeping changes to be seen during fall sports -- if sports can happen, that is.
AIA officials released a list of modifications Friday that are supposed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during high school sporting events, specifically the ones that are set to start in the coming weeks in Flagstaff: football, cross country, volleyball, soccer, swim and dive, golf and spiritline.
In general for officials, they are asked to not carpool if at all possible and to communicate with school administrators about logistics specific to their school. Officials aren't required to wear masks during a game or match, but are required to any other time on a school campus, and are asked to come to each school already in uniform. The use of electronic whistles is also allowed.
For media members, the AIA confirmed Friday afternoon that it will have guidelines in place and released within the next week and a half.
Below you can find a rundown of the key notes from each section and you can read the entire document for yourself here.
The guidelines did not list any capacity limits, but that will likely come down to specific counties. As of June 29, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, mass gatherings and organized events of "more than 50 people are prohibited," even if social distancing can be done. That could be a problem for high school sports.
Across all sports there won't be any post-game handshakes at all, among a few other common modifications.
Football
In a sport with so much contact as football, it can be hard to mitigate the spread of a disease and imagine any type of social distancing.
Players and coaches are expected to wear masks before and after games and locker rooms -- which aren't that big at some schools -- need to adequately provide space for social distancing. Coaches need to wear a mask all game.
Social distancing is expected for everyone on the sidelines during games, and to help with that the player box will be expanded to the 10-yard line on each side of the field, giving an extra 15 yards of space on each end.
Sideline access will be limited to team personnel, players, school admins, trainers, officials and media members -- all of whom are required to wear masks and distance themselves from others.
The pre-game coin toss will have just one representative from each team and there will be changes in between quarters to allow for adequate hydration. All players have to bring their own water so they are not sharing with each other.
Cross country
Any and all tented areas that teams congregate under need to be spaced out to enforce social distancing. Athletes and coaches are expected to wear masks at all times, though athletes can remove them when competing.
It is also recommended that schools have enough shade tents so athletes aren't bunched together under a few tents.
Everyone needs to have their own water bottles.
The AIA recommends meets use staggered start times to avoid runners bunching up in large packs during races. Following the meet, the AIA has the right to eliminate awards ceremonies.
Volleyball
One of the mainstays of volleyball, switching courts after each set, is going away at the referee's discretion. If a ref does think one side of the court is proving unfairly advantageous to one team, then they can allow the teams to switch.
Instead of a coin toss to decide serve-receive, the visiting team will pick in set 1 and then first serve will alternate for the rest of the match.
The same locker room rules as football apply for volleyball.
If possible, the AIA asks that teams use a five-ball rotation during matches so that each ball can be sanitized throughout.
While players on the bench aren't required to wear masks, they can if they want. Coaches must wear masks throughout. The benches will be extended to provide social distancing.
Soccer
The pregame conference will be limited to just one player -- another common thread in the changes -- along with the head coach from each team and the center referee.
If possible, the AIA asks that teams use additional balls for play to accommodate sanitizing during games with disinfecting wipes.
Everyone on the sideline -- which should be team personnel and school admins or trainers -- needs to maintain social distancing when possible. Like other sports, no sharing of uniforms, water, etc.
All personnel aside from players need to always wear a mask.
Golf
It isn't that hard to do so on a golf course, but the AIA asks that all players practice social distancing while competing. All scoring will be done online this year.
Warm-ups on the driving range will be just 10 minutes per player. Players can't remove the flagstick at any time and the bunker rakes will be removed entirely.
For invites, the tournament will be limited to 15 teams per wave and 75 total players.
Swimming and diving
Like the rest of the sports here, the AIA requires all non-athletes to wear masks.
Swimmers and divers are asked to be in uniform upon arrival and when using the pool, the AIA asks that no more than three athletes share a lane. The document has a detailed example of how the lanes could work during a meet.
The AIA suggested utilizing virtual meets if not all requirements are able to be met.
Spiritline
Athletes and coaches aren't allowed to use locker rooms or dressing rooms at all.
Coaches are required to wear masks at all times and athletes are asked to do the same unless they are competing or doing some sort of cardio event. Spiritline athletes are asked to not visit the stands between performing -- which they are allowed to do on the track at the proper times.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
