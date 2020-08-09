AIA announces safety modifications for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Interscholastic Association has put out an 18-page document outlining some sweeping changes to be seen during fall sports -- if sports can happen, that is.

AIA officials released a list of modifications Friday that are supposed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during high school sporting events, specifically the ones that are set to start in the coming weeks in Flagstaff: football, cross country, volleyball, soccer, swim and dive, golf and spiritline.

In general for officials, they are asked to not carpool if at all possible and to communicate with school administrators about logistics specific to their school. Officials aren't required to wear masks during a game or match, but are required to any other time on a school campus, and are asked to come to each school already in uniform. The use of electronic whistles is also allowed.

For media members, the AIA confirmed Friday afternoon that it will have guidelines in place and released within the next week and a half.

Below you can find a rundown of the key notes from each section and you can read the entire document for yourself here.