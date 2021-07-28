AIA announces new guidelines for high school sports

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced a new set of guidelines to allow high school athletics to resume in a safe manner for the 2021-22 school year.
With COVID-19 still present and spreading, the AIA's new document with updated guidelines urges eligible coaches, players and others involved with athletics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
"There are now very effective vaccines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the severity of the illness. Vaccination is the single-most effective measure at this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. As of July 16, 2021, the CDC updated the guidelines for fully vaccinated people," the document reads. "The AIA strongly recommends that all members of the athletic community who are able to receive COVID-19 vaccine are vaccinated."
Those who have received the vaccine can, according to the AIA, ease back into athletics much quicker after a positive test than those who are unvaccinated.
Fully vaccinated people can:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing at all team activities except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, or school district laws, rules and regulations
- Resume competition schedules that require travel outside of their local community without testing before or after travel
- Resume domestic travel without testing upon return or having to self-quarantine after arriving back
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
Guiding principles for fully vaccinated people
- Indoor and outdoor activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people
- Fully vaccinated people have a reduced risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to unvaccinated people
- Fully vaccinated people should still get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Fully vaccinated people should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure.
- Fully vaccinated people should not visit private or public settings if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Fully vaccinated people should continue to follow any applicable federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
The AIA's guidelines say that those who have not received the vaccine will be under last season's rules of isolation if they are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID-19.