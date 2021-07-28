AIA announces new guidelines for high school sports

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced a new set of guidelines to allow high school athletics to resume in a safe manner for the 2021-22 school year.

With COVID-19 still present and spreading, the AIA's new document with updated guidelines urges eligible coaches, players and others involved with athletics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"There are now very effective vaccines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the severity of the illness. Vaccination is the single-most effective measure at this time to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. As of July 16, 2021, the CDC updated the guidelines for fully vaccinated people," the document reads. "The AIA strongly recommends that all members of the athletic community who are able to receive COVID-19 vaccine are vaccinated."

Those who have received the vaccine can, according to the AIA, ease back into athletics much quicker after a positive test than those who are unvaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people can:

- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing at all team activities except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, or school district laws, rules and regulations