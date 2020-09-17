AIA adjusts metric, path for high school football more clear

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After weeks of uncertainty and unknowns about the high school football season in Arizona, it finally seems that the season is good to go.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association, along with its Sports Medicine Advisor Committee, announced Thursday morning that it adjusted a key metric in determining who can start football competitions. Previously, as of Sept. 3, the SMAC recommended cases in each county had to be 10 or less per 100,000 people. Now, the SMAC changed the number to 75 per 100,000 -- a much more achievable benchmark for most of the state.

As of the latest data released today by local health officials, Coconino County is at about 37 cases per 100,000 residents -- well within the new metric. The other benchmarks, which include the percentage of hospitalizations for COVID-19 and the percentage of positive tests, have already been met by most counties in the state.

“We have been given the opportunity to compete in football," David Hines, AIA executive director, said in a press release. "However, it will take all of us -- coaches, players, parents, fans and administrators -- to implement all of the modifications. This is critical for us to stay on the current track. It is equally as critical that all involved understand the importance of adhering to the guidance of athletic trainers and medical personnel.”