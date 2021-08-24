Aguilar working toward conference title, NFL dream in final season

“You ask him, ‘Can you make it?’ on the real long ones, and if he says yes then you believe him because he’s made so many in his career. So it makes things easier when we can tell our offense that if we can cross the 50 we’ve got three points,” Ball said.

Ball also said Aguilar is one of the team’s vocal leaders, a phenomenon that happens only with the best kickers he’s had on his rosters.

“If you just watch him here all by himself, visualizing his kicks, visualizing it going through the uprights. He’s extremely mentally tough, and nothing really fazes him. His preparation gives me confidence, and the guys see it,” Ball said.

Aguilar repeatedly has said that team success is his first priority, but he is 13 field goals away from Northern Arizona’s all-time record (77) set by Micky Penaflor in 1989. And 114 total kicking points this season -- a substantial but possibly mark as Aguilar scored 118 in the 2019 season -- would tie him with Robbie Dehaze’s 302 total points for the school record.

Breaking some of the remaining records would look good to professional scouts and would also allow him to feel accomplished after his college football career.