Aguilar working toward conference title, NFL dream in final season

Already a several-time All-American -- 16 preseason and postseason honors throughout his career -- and one of the top kickers in Northern Arizona history, Luis Aguilar does not have much more to prove at the college football level.
Aguilar dreams of attempting a run at the NFL, and following the spring had already graduated from Northern Arizona with a master’s degree. He is atop the team’s leaderboard in extra point percentage -- having hit 83 of 84 attempts in his career -- and is within reach of tying or improving upon Northern Arizona’s total field goals and total points records.
But, following the 2021 spring season, the NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility. Aguilar said he struggled in deciding whether to play his sixth season. At age 23, he joked after a recent practice at the Walkup Skydome that he was "one of the old guys."
There are still other marks he can break with another stellar season, but Aguilar ultimately had other reasons to pursue one more run in Flagstaff.
“Coming back allows me to get better at my position, get more experience with the coaching staff, because I love them and they’ve been a big part of my journey. And I want to win a Big Sky championship, and I think this is the team and the year to do it,” he said.
Winning the conference will take more than just quality kicking, but Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said Aguilar will be key to the team's potential success this season. He has virtually no qualms about sending in the kicking team in tight situations, even on long attempts.
“You ask him, ‘Can you make it?’ on the real long ones, and if he says yes then you believe him because he’s made so many in his career. So it makes things easier when we can tell our offense that if we can cross the 50 we’ve got three points,” Ball said.
Ball also said Aguilar is one of the team’s vocal leaders, a phenomenon that happens only with the best kickers he’s had on his rosters.
“If you just watch him here all by himself, visualizing his kicks, visualizing it going through the uprights. He’s extremely mentally tough, and nothing really fazes him. His preparation gives me confidence, and the guys see it,” Ball said.
Aguilar repeatedly has said that team success is his first priority, but he is 13 field goals away from Northern Arizona’s all-time record (77) set by Micky Penaflor in 1989. And 114 total kicking points this season -- a substantial but possibly mark as Aguilar scored 118 in the 2019 season -- would tie him with Robbie Dehaze’s 302 total points for the school record.
Breaking some of the remaining records would look good to professional scouts and would also allow him to feel accomplished after his college football career.
“It would mean a lot, but really I’m more focused on winning a Big Sky championship. But don’t get me wrong, hitting the longest field goal at NAU would be really cool to leave a legacy and something to add to my resume here,” Aguilar said of eclipsing some of the long-lasting marks. “But all that is one kick at a time, one rep at a time.”
Aguilar said after the season he will likely sign with a professional football agency and begin working toward his pro day and the NFL draft with a private kicking coach in California.
But, having come back for another year with every intention of competing for a conference title, his mind is set on this season alone, beginning Sept. 2 when the Lumberjacks host defending FCS champ Sam Houston at the Walkup Skydome.
He also simply wants to enjoy his final moments at a school to which he has dedicated so much time and energy.
“I’m honestly just focused on the first game, practice tomorrow, one kick after the other, and not rushing anything," Aguilar said.