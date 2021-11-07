Aguek reaching new heights on and off the court

Listed as a 6-foot-8 player, Northern Arizona junior Ajang Aguek certainly stands out in a crowd. His stature, however, was not the only factor that caught Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar's attention.

"The first time I saw Ajang, I loved his passion and how hard he played," Burcar said. "He had great energy and he's just someone you want to build a program with."

Aguek, a First Team All-District honoree and team captain at Ironwood High School in Glendale, averaged 14 points and eight rebounds during his four-year varsity career. He was also selected as Ironwood's Most Improved Player and participated in the Arizona Top 250 Showcase.

Although Burcar was bought in from the very beginning, he was still only an assistant coach at Northern Arizona during Aguek's final year at Ironwood. Without the ability to make executive decisions regarding recruitment, nevertheless, Burcar continued to keep in contact with Aguek.

With dreams of becoming a collegiate athlete since picking up a basketball in seventh grade, Aguek's current academic standing seemed to be the only obstacle in his midst.

"I thought I might end up at a community college, because my grades in high school were just not where they were supposed to be," Aguek said.