After third undefeated regular season, NPA girls soccer eyes familiar postseason success

Other than Chino Valley, which has been second to Northland Prep in the past three state tournaments, no one else in the 2A has come close to challenging the Spartans. Since 2017 the Spartans have outscored all opponents a combined 498-40.

The Spartans have had just four matches decided by one goal or less or that went into overtime, and Chino Valley was responsible for three of those. The Spartans routed Chino Valley 6-0 and 6-1 this season for the highest margin of victory Northland Prep has had against its rival.

"We've had a really great run and it's been an amazing experience," Blair said after Thursday's regular-season finale. " ... We've definitely had some other players in our senior class come and go from the team, but I feel like we've really had a strong core from the beginning in freshmen year and it's been really amazing. And although I have very mixed emotions about it, I do know looking forward the rest of our team has got it for next year."

The senior class is a massive -- maybe the biggest -- part of the incredible run. The Spartans class came in as freshmen in 2017 and immediately dominated en route to a 21-0 season and the first of the three titles.