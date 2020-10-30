After third undefeated regular season, NPA girls soccer eyes familiar postseason success

It’s nearly impossible to overstate how good the Northland Prep girls soccer team’s senior class has been the past four years.
Mia Blair, Ellie Karren, Kiarra Hovis, Payten Schmidt, Anna Kellar, Jayden Dvorak and Maddie Carlsen are the only seniors on the team to play on varsity all four years, leading the Spartans to some special dominance since the group hit high school in fall of 2017.
If three straight 2A Conference titles doesn’t convince someone, then maybe some other numbers will. It isn’t just the titles -- which could be four straight if top-ranked Northland Prep runs the table the rest of the way -- it’s the sheer dominance.
The Spartans are 12-0 this year and are tops in the 2A Conference after beating St. Johns 4-0 to cap off a second straight undefeated regular season and third in the past four seasons.
But even so, another number stands out: one.
The Spartans have lost one match -- counting all matches, even mid-season tournaments and the 2A state tourney -- since 2017, a whopping 73-1 record in that span. The single blemish on the Spartans’ record came against Chino Valley when it snapped a 35-match win streak in 2018 -- they've won an absurd 38 matches straight since then. And the streak isn't done as it can reach 40 in a row if the Spartans win a state title next week.
Other than Chino Valley, which has been second to Northland Prep in the past three state tournaments, no one else in the 2A has come close to challenging the Spartans. Since 2017 the Spartans have outscored all opponents a combined 498-40.
The Spartans have had just four matches decided by one goal or less or that went into overtime, and Chino Valley was responsible for three of those. The Spartans routed Chino Valley 6-0 and 6-1 this season for the highest margin of victory Northland Prep has had against its rival.
"We've had a really great run and it's been an amazing experience," Blair said after Thursday's regular-season finale. " ... We've definitely had some other players in our senior class come and go from the team, but I feel like we've really had a strong core from the beginning in freshmen year and it's been really amazing. And although I have very mixed emotions about it, I do know looking forward the rest of our team has got it for next year."
The senior class is a massive -- maybe the biggest -- part of the incredible run. The Spartans class came in as freshmen in 2017 and immediately dominated en route to a 21-0 season and the first of the three titles.
Now, with the postseason right around the corner beginning next week, the seniors are again looking at a perfect season and are the easy favorites for the 2A title.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association archives don't show the best runs by teams, but there is one clear mark that the Spartans can reach. If the Spartans complete the four-peat, they would become just the third girls soccer team to do so in Arizona.
The Spartans would join fellow fall soccer team Blue Ridge and its dominance from 2012 to '15 and Seton Catholic, which won six in a row from 2002 to '07.
Injury-plagued team
The success hasn’t come without adversity for the Spartans.
In 2018 Blair tore her ACL and missed the entire regular season. Her injury opened the door for Hovis to evolve and improve her game as a creator for the Spartans instead of just a scorer and physical player in the middle of the offense.
Blair returned for the playoffs and helped her team win a second straight title, but she wasn’t anywhere near 100% and at the time teams knew it, targeting her and playing more physical against her.
Blair came back to her old self the next season in 2019, only for Hovis to miss the entire season and postseason with an ACL tear of her own. Hovis being out in 2019 then allowed Sydney Sventek -- a junior, then a sophomore -- to step her game up as the third option on offense alongside Blair and Karren.
For most of this season the team remained relatively healthy aside from a few bumps and bruises with no real COVID-19-related scares. That was until the Chino Valley match.
Schmidt, the Spartans goalkeeper, was injured after colliding with a Chino Valley player in the second half of NPA's home win last week. Schmidt is hopeful the week off gives her a chance to get healthy and maybe play in the state semifinal and final rounds.
Even though Schmidt wasn't able to play in the Senior Day win, she was able to walk off the field with her teammates on more time at Sinagua Middle School.
"It's exciting; it's so fun to be apart of something that can do this," Schmidt said Thursday. "Our team is like the second family anyone wishes they had. We're three years in a row state champs, hopefully four in a row."
Chino rivalry
As with any dominant team, there will always be the team -- or teams -- that finish second.
In the case of NPA's dominance over the 2A, Chino Valley has been the second fiddle each year. The Cougars have beaten the Spartans just once since 2017 and are down in the series since then 9-1, including three straight losses in the 2A title match.
While the record might not show the Cougars as being competitive, ask anyone from Northland Prep and they will talk up the rivalry. It really is true: Chino Valley is the only team that has been able to compete with the Spartans in the 2A over the past four years.
While each team in the 2A wants to be the ones to knock the Spartans off their pedestal, there is a bit more with the history when Chino Valley is on the other side.
"This year a lot of other teams have come out strong to challenge us," Hovis said Thursday. "I think it's more of a mental aspect compared to anything especially because this would be our fourth year against them and they are our rivals."
Up next
The Spartans will begin the title hunt Friday, Nov. 6, at Coronado High School in Scottsdale. They will learn who they play after the 2A play-in round Tuesday is completed.
The final round is slated for 4 p.m. at Coronado High School Saturday, Nov. 7.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
