NAZ Elite athletes are continuing to show why they deserve to be in the fastest heats of races.

Over the weekend, the team’s young batch of track athletes produced two first-place finishes, three second-place results and one bronze outing. The crew did so all while competing internationally, with a bulk of the athletes coming away with personal bests.

NAZ Elite’s Abby Nichols and Katie Wasserman started the weekend Friday with second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in Canada’s Harry Jerome Track Classic 1,500-meter, with the former posting a 4:08.13 and the latter clocking a 4:08.40 for a PR. The duo went on to race the same distance on Sunday at the Victoria Track Classic in Canada, with Nichols winning on a PR of 4:07.47 and Wasserman claiming silver at 4:08.98.

Meanwhile in Belgium, during the KBC Night of Athletics 5000m on Saturday, Adrian Wildschutt and NAZ Elite teammate Olin Hacker provided a 1-2 punch. Both athletes posted PRs at the distance, as Wildschutt ran a 13:02.46 for the victory and Hacker recorded a 13:09.94.

“They were pretty awesome,” Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite’s executive director, said of the last handful of races.

Rosario was, however, a bit disappointed about something from the weekend. He said he wanted to see Wildschutt and Hacker race with the fastest pack in Belgium.

“We felt like we should have been in that race, but we ended up in the B section,” Rosario said, adding that based on their finishes, his two male athletes would have still placed in the top five of the A section had they been in it.

Wildschutt, a native of South Africa, still came away from his race with an Olympic A standard.

“Hopefully that won’t happen again,” Rosario said of having athletes placed in a slower section.

It all comes down to experience as NAZ Elite and its new batch of young track athletes take on the hottest part of the season — in terms of racing. In fact, most of the athletes NAZ Elite used to build its presence on the surface are about to finish their rookie years.

The spring went well, Rosario said, but it was really just part of the buildup process for the summer.

“This was always the time where we wanted to be our best. So I think you are just seeing all of their hard training paying off, and they are feeding off each other as well,” he said.

Now, NAZ Elite’s track athletes are maintaining their fitness and looking to get in races to “reap the rewards” of their time spent training. It’s part of the reason why they are competing in international races.

“It really wasn’t about this country or that country,” Rosario said. “It was about where are the best races, and what races can they get into.”

Though Rosario and the coaching staff at NAZ Elite hoped some of the fields their athletes competed in were a bit deeper, they were happy with the overall experience gained.

At the Victoria Track Classic, Nichols and Wasserman were the top seeds, and finished that way, leaving the competition in the dust as the third-place finisher came in at 4:11.20. At the Harry Jerome Track Classic, on the other hand, Simone Plourde hit the burners on the way to the win at 4:06.47, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of Nichols.

“It’s interesting,” Rosario said, “because there’s a place for going out and winning a race, and then there is a place for going out and being in a race that you probably won’t win and seeing how you fare in that. We are just trying to give them all these experiences. You know, we’re only a year away from the Olympics, so they need to have these different experiences for when they go to the Olympic Trials — for the U.S. athletes — and feel confident that they can compete up front.”

Rosario added: “And the international athletes, like Adrian, he needs to go to the world championships this year and compete up front and try to finish as high as he possibly can so you can start thinking about what it might take to be on the podium a year from now. It’s not crazy for a guy of his talent level to think like that.”

Rosario has three things in mind as the crew of athletes get back onto the track this week: run as fast as they can for a PR, compete hard and beat people, and then look at the takeaways.

Some of the athletes will stay abroad for the next races on the docket, with Hacker and Wildschutt slated to race a 3000m in Switzerland at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern meet today. Krissy Gear, who ran over the weekend but was hindered by jet lag in her 1500m race, according to Rosario, will be at the London Diamond League event for a steeplechase on Sunday. Between those outings, Wasserman and Nichols are set to compete at the Under Armour Sunset Tour in California in a 5000m on Saturday.

Gear, the reigning steeplechase champion in the United States, will be the first-ever NAZ Elite athlete to compete in a Diamond League event. She most likely will not race again until competing in the steeplechase at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting in mid-August.

“The Diamond Leagues are the pinnacle in terms of the regular season for track and field,” Rosario said. “It’s the major leagues.”