After pitching duel calms, Flagstaff rallies to top Coconino baseball, 5-3

Going into the fifth inning, the game was still scoreless, with both starting pitchers still battling on the mound. Flagstaff, ranked No. 6 in the 4A Conference entering the ballgame, found a groove at the plate, with Van Dyke striking first with an RBI double that scored the first run of the day.

The Panthers would not take long to respond, hitting Hanson hard with three straight RBIs from Adrian Marquez, Dylan Davis and Tyler Ragan, giving 12th-ranked 4A Coconino the lead 3-1.

The Eagles' bats would wake up from there, with Clerry hitting a two-RBI double to left field to tie the game, and Van Dyke coming up big with a two-RBI double of his own to give his team the lead.

Van Dyke would be the hero for the Eagles (13-1, 9-0 Grand Canyon Region) one more time in the top of the seventh, coming in to pitch and getting three outs.

“You can’t say enough about Teague,” DoBosh said. “He comes in to pitch in a tough spot and gets it done. That’s huge for us. It tells our starters that they can go five or six innings and know that Teague can come in and finish it out. It’s so big to have him in the back end of our bullpen.”

The crosstown rivalry feel of the game was not lost on DoBosh, understanding how much these games mean to his players and the fans.