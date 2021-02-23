After a pair of blowout losses at Weber State, NAU men's basketball gets one more series before tourney time

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team had a rough return to the hardwood in last week's road series at Weber State.
The Lumberjacks lost both games, the first by 33 points and the second by 22, after a COVID-related incident kept the team out of commission for 20 days. With little to zero practice time before taking on the Wildcats, who are third in the Big Sky Conference standings, things went about as expected for a team that didn't have its full roster practice until after the first Weber State game.
"The truth is we didn't have five of our guys practice until Friday, the day after the game," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "It was a challenge."
This week, things don't get much easier in the Lumberjacks' final regular-season series.
Northern Arizona (5-13, 4-8 Big Sky) gets the No. 2 team in the Big Sky, Southern Utah (15-3, 8-2 Big Sky), for a road-and-home series. The Lumberjacks are at Southern Utah Wednesday and then host the Thunderbirds on Friday at the Rolle Activity Center.
Southern Utah has been one of the surprise teams to many around the league. The Thunderbirds were picked seventh in the preseason coaches poll and sixth in the media poll and are now in position to land a top-three seed.
A team that struggled to score consistently from the outside in 2019-20 has took off with the addition of Illinois transfer Tevian Jones, who is averaging 17 points on 36% shooting from 3-point range.
Southern Utah has played five games against non-Division I teams, so really its record is more like 10-3 in games against legit opponents. Still though, in league games only, the Thunderbirds are the third-most efficient offense in the Big Sky, according to KenPom.com.
Southern Utah plays fast, ranking third in tempo, third in average possession length on offense. In Big Sky games the Thunderbirds have an average margin of victory of 3.6 as the team has won five Big Sky games by single digits.
"They have two one-point wins over Montana," Burcar said. "They are doing something right to get those wins. They are beatable."
Almost tourney time
Like so many teams in the NCAA, the Lumberjacks have been hit hard by COVID-19 problems. Since the start of the season the team has lost over 30 days of practice and had to cancel or postpone 10 games.
In all, six games were outright canceled -- five of the six coming consecutively.
But, on the flip side, the games that were missed weren't against the best of the best. Northern Arizona has cancelled games against Sac State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington. The first three are all in the six through eight range in the league standings while Eastern Washington is the favorite to win the conference.
Not playing those teams is a tricky situation. On one hand, the Lumberjacks got experience playing against some of the better teams in the league. On the other, Northern Arizona will likely play one of Sac State, Portland State or Northern Colorado, which the Lumberjacks beat once, in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament.
Plus, there could always be a cancellation between now and the start of the tournament on March 10.
Burcar noted the potential unknown factor of the tournament as well. With so many teams having cancelled games and not going up against all conference teams, often filling games with non-Division I opponents, the seeding many not be accurate of the actual talent of the teams.
"You just don't know because there is not parity in the conference," Burcar said. "Going into the season there was, because you are playing teams on the road twice. ... With this season, whoever we play in the first round you just don't know. ... We only have two games left ourselves, so to play a 10-seven game and then a two-seed, let's lace them up and see what happens."
If the tournament started right now, the Lumberjacks would be seeded 10 and likely play Northern Colorado, but even that is unclear based off the way the Big Sky will seed the tournament as the league will take into account missed games.
That uncertainty stretches to all other conferences. Upsets and weird results could be the norm with the pandemic-altered schedules.
"I think we are going to be sitting in March watching tournaments and there is going to be three our four teams that are going to win their conference tournament when nobody thinks they could ever win it," Burcar said.
