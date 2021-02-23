After a pair of blowout losses at Weber State, NAU men's basketball gets one more series before tourney time

In all, six games were outright canceled -- five of the six coming consecutively.

But, on the flip side, the games that were missed weren't against the best of the best. Northern Arizona has cancelled games against Sac State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington. The first three are all in the six through eight range in the league standings while Eastern Washington is the favorite to win the conference.

Not playing those teams is a tricky situation. On one hand, the Lumberjacks got experience playing against some of the better teams in the league. On the other, Northern Arizona will likely play one of Sac State, Portland State or Northern Colorado, which the Lumberjacks beat once, in the opening round of the Big Sky tournament.

Plus, there could always be a cancellation between now and the start of the tournament on March 10.

Burcar noted the potential unknown factor of the tournament as well. With so many teams having cancelled games and not going up against all conference teams, often filling games with non-Division I opponents, the seeding many not be accurate of the actual talent of the teams.