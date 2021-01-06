Adjusting on air: How the 'Voice of the Lumberjacks' Mitch Strohman has altered broadcasts during pandemic

Like everyone else who isn't a player on the court, Strohman wears the mask at all times and has made the choice to add the face shield. That plus the mask have created some interesting broadcast challenges.

"It's surprisingly more difficult then I thought it was going to be," Strohman said. "I was not expecting to have as much of a challenge breathing as I have been calling a game wearing a face mask. If I am just walking around and I wear a face mask, I am not talking to anybody and I don't have any trouble breathing. But, because I am talking constantly on the radio, so I am having to draw more breaths than normal, I find that it's a challenge to inhale enough and keep that inhale sound from being on the air."

To avoid the breathing issues, Strohman said, he has to pause to draw a breath smoothly so that audio doesn't spike on the broadcast.

Not-so-alone at home

While Strohman sits in his dining room calling the games, his dog, Rita, might wander over and politely ask for some attention, or he would notice his wife, Ana, listening intently to his broadcast.

Ana often sits just a few feet away from Mitch in the living room, reading or quietly doing whatever it is she wants in the evening. But, she also pays attention to the games up close.