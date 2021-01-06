Adjusting on air: How the 'Voice of the Lumberjacks' Mitch Strohman has altered broadcasts during pandemic

When fans tune in to listen to the Northern Arizona's men's basketball team playing this year, some games may have a different feel. When the team is on the road, listen closely and you might notice a slight difference.
Mitch Strohman, the longtime radio play-by-play voice for Northern Arizona football and men's basketball for over two decades as a staff member and 30 years in all when he started with what is now NAU-TV, has only traveled to one of the team's road games this season and has had to be creative in broadcasting games during the pandemic.
He made the four-hour drive down to the McKale Center in Tucson on his own, away from the team due to the pandemic and various protocols in place. Strohman sat on the concourse level of the Arizona Wildcats' home gym, which -- like many other college basketball arenas right now -- was full of fan cutouts in place of real people.
Strohman said he felt like he was put on an island all alone.
For all other road games to which he can't easily drive himself, Strohman needs to get creative.
He sits in his quiet dining room in Flagstaff. With three screens in front of him -- one for the live stat feed, another for social media and the other has the actual game broadcast from wherever the Lumberjacks are playing -- Strohman calls the game, no matter how grainy or bad the camera angle is.
Fans listening in on the radio will hear what seems like a lively venue, but there won't be fans at the games. Instead, Strohman uses an audio loop of generic basketball noise to make the broadcast sound as normal as possible for both the fans listening in and himself as he takes on the challenge of calling a college basketball game remotely.
Before he even put the sound in and decided to try it out, Strohman said, he was weary of how it would be received by listeners. Turns out, according to a listener who texted Strohman, it almost sounds normal to those listening.
"It's unnerving for me to sit here and hear nothing but my own voice," Strohman said during a recent Zoom interview. " ... So it also helps me a little bit to have the fake basketball sound playing in my headset."
The at-home setup is far from perfect, with a delay between the live stats and what Strohman sees on his computer monitor in front of him. But he added that he has taken the challenge in stride and has really just rolled with it.
"Instead of getting aggravated and frustrated at the fact that I can't see what happened on the court, and there may be a big delay before I figure it out or I may have to wait for a commercial break ... I choose to be positive and have some fun with it, even though, strictly speaking from a broadcast perspective, it is by definition very frustrating to have those challenges," Strohman said.
Because NAU fans aren't allowed at home games, and likely won't be at all for the rest of the 2020-21 basketball season, Strohman sees himself as a bridge for the fans to connect with the Lumberjacks.
Home-game adjustments
Anyone who has watched a Lumberjacks men's or women's basketball game has noticed the weirdly empty Rolle Activity Center.
Aside from players and select Northern Arizona Athletics staff, no one is entering Rolle as often as they would be in non-pandemic times. Strohman is among them, as he would catch pregame shootarounds on the morning of game day and get set up and do his pregame interview with head coach Shane Burcar.
Now, he shows up to Rolle about an hour or so before the game and sets up, having done his pregame interview with Burcar over Zoom earlier in the day.
There isn't much noise inside aside from the players, coaches, referees and the public address announcer. Sometimes on a dead ball or a timeout, it is easy to hear Strohman talking for the broadcast.
In the past Strohman would have a color analyst calling games with him -- for a long while it was former men's and women's hoops coach Dave Brown, or various sports media students employed with NAU-TV -- but not this year. Strohman sits at least 6 feet away from anyone else, mask and face shield on, and does what he can to call the games.
Like everyone else who isn't a player on the court, Strohman wears the mask at all times and has made the choice to add the face shield. That plus the mask have created some interesting broadcast challenges.
"It's surprisingly more difficult then I thought it was going to be," Strohman said. "I was not expecting to have as much of a challenge breathing as I have been calling a game wearing a face mask. If I am just walking around and I wear a face mask, I am not talking to anybody and I don't have any trouble breathing. But, because I am talking constantly on the radio, so I am having to draw more breaths than normal, I find that it's a challenge to inhale enough and keep that inhale sound from being on the air."
To avoid the breathing issues, Strohman said, he has to pause to draw a breath smoothly so that audio doesn't spike on the broadcast.
Not-so-alone at home
While Strohman sits in his dining room calling the games, his dog, Rita, might wander over and politely ask for some attention, or he would notice his wife, Ana, listening intently to his broadcast.
Ana often sits just a few feet away from Mitch in the living room, reading or quietly doing whatever it is she wants in the evening. But, she also pays attention to the games up close.
"(My wife) is a crack-up about this," Strohman said, noting that pre-pandemic Ana would join him at most home games. "My wife is such a huge fan -- she is still at the games, there is a cardboard cutout of my wife that I can see straight across from me in the Rolle Activity Center. I love seeing it. She sits in the living room, which is just a few feet away from the dining room, and she listens to me. ... She's also my best critic. I will always go and say, 'Hey, honey, how am I sounding with this?' and she will give me an unvarnished answer."
As for Rita interrupting him during broadcasts, that hasn't been a big distraction. At least, not yet.
"What has happened with her -- she hasn't barked, she's not a barker, so that's really good -- every once in a while she will come over to me because she wants me to pay attention to her for a few minutes. She will wander over to me sitting here at the table and she will put her head right in my lap, and if I don't pet her, she will nudge my arm with her nose to get me to my hand on top of her and pet her. It happens several times during the games here at home and I expect it."
