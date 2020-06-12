ABOR approves Burcar's 5-year contract as NAU men's basketball coach

If the Lumberjacks win the Big Sky Conference tournament championship, for example, Burcar would be eligible for an $8,000 bonus. If the team hits a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, Burcar would get $5,000 in bonuses, and if the team sees an annual APR of at least 990, he gets $7,500 in bonuses.

The ABOR document does not explicitly state if there is a cap on how much bonus money Burcar can accumulate in a single year -- which is in Ball’s contract, stating he can make at most $91,000 in bonuses on top of his $230,000 base salary.

If Burcar leaves Flagstaff for another coaching position while still under contract with Northern Arizona, he must pay the school between $10,000 and $40,000, depending how many years he has left in his contract.

If Northern Arizona decides to fire Burcar without cause, the school owes him 50% of his remaining salary, but if Burcar finds “other employment in a similar position,” the ABOR documents state, then liquidated damages payment “is mitigated and offset dollar-for-dollar."

If Northern Arizona makes the choice to fire Burcar with cause, the school does not owe Burcar any compensation remaining on the contract, and only pays what he earned before being fired -- or terminated per the contract language.

Burcar's contract is set to expire March 31, 2025.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.