ABOR approves Burcar's 5-year contract as NAU men's basketball coach

The Arizona Board of Regents approved Northern Arizona men’s basketball head coach Shane Burcar’s five-year contract during Friday's board meeting, putting his base salary at $198,000 according to ABOR documents.
Burcar, who was announced as the Lumberjacks' long-term head coach at the end of March, will get a slight pay raise from a season ago. Burcar made $185,400 on his base salary as the interim head coach in 2019-20 -- the same former head coach Jack Murphy was making before he left for the Arizona Wildcats -- which is near the top of the Big Sky Conference among men’s hoops coaches before bonuses and incentives are allotted into contracts.
Burcar, a former high school basketball coach barely three years ago, is the second-highest paid coach annually at Northern Arizona, behind head football coach Chris Ball's $230,000 base salary. Burcar led Northern Arizona to a 16-14 overall record, its best mark since 2015-16, and a 10-10 Big Sky record as interim head coach.
Burcar is eligible for a wide range of incentives, including bonuses that go up to $8,000 depending on athletic or academic performance. If he hits all of his bonuses -- aside from the extra $4,000 for each NCAA tourney win and the $4,000 and $8,000 for an NIT berth and title respectively -- and the max for GPA and Academic Progress Rate, Burcar would make $231,500 for the year.
If the Lumberjacks win the Big Sky Conference tournament championship, for example, Burcar would be eligible for an $8,000 bonus. If the team hits a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, Burcar would get $5,000 in bonuses, and if the team sees an annual APR of at least 990, he gets $7,500 in bonuses.
The ABOR document does not explicitly state if there is a cap on how much bonus money Burcar can accumulate in a single year -- which is in Ball’s contract, stating he can make at most $91,000 in bonuses on top of his $230,000 base salary.
If Burcar leaves Flagstaff for another coaching position while still under contract with Northern Arizona, he must pay the school between $10,000 and $40,000, depending how many years he has left in his contract.
If Northern Arizona decides to fire Burcar without cause, the school owes him 50% of his remaining salary, but if Burcar finds “other employment in a similar position,” the ABOR documents state, then liquidated damages payment “is mitigated and offset dollar-for-dollar."
If Northern Arizona makes the choice to fire Burcar with cause, the school does not owe Burcar any compensation remaining on the contract, and only pays what he earned before being fired -- or terminated per the contract language.
Burcar's contract is set to expire March 31, 2025.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
