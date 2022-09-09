A start for the Finnish: Herranen becomes first from home country to punt in USA

Despite the loss to open the season, there was a record-breaking bright spot for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team in its game against Arizona State last Thursday in Tempe.

Punter Eemil Herranen had a solid day, punting an average of 41.71 yards on seven attempts with a long of 52. More notably, Herranen became the first player hailing from the country of Finland to ever punt in a Division I college football game.

Herranen, who is Finnish and grew up in the capital, Helsinki, did not have this particular goal growing up, as football wasn't popular in his home country. But now that has he made the transition and accomplished the feat, he has taken time to reflect.

“I never thought I’d be able to do that,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to put my name in the history books like that.”

Herranen transferred in as a redshirt freshman ahead of the season, having spent a year at McNeese State in Louisiana but never getting on the field to punt.

There was a population of Finnish supporters happy to see Herranen take the field for the first time. He would have liked even more, but laughed as he said he understood some limitations.

“I try to tell my grandparents and other family members about playing football. They think it’s cool, but they don’t really understand,” Herranen said.

His football journey began at a young age, though it took many years to finally try the sport himself. He grew up playing soccer, or “football” as they call it everywhere but the United States. Herranen grew up watching the game, even in Finland. His father was a major fan and the family would watch whatever games they could find available in Europe.

Herranen even remembers attending a game in Munich, Germany, at the age of 7.

The family moved to San Diego when Herranen was just about to enter high school. A longtime fan of the game, he wanted to test the waters on his high school team.

He remembers the first day of tryouts vividly.

Herranen loved watching the Chargers and wanted to play offense similar to the high-scoring San Diego teams of old. However, on his first day, the team took several volunteers to try to kick extra points. The one who scored would become the team’s new kicker.

Herranen was the only one who made the kick, understanding similar mechanics from years of soccer. His fate of utilizing his legs on the field was sealed.

“I tried some of the other positions, like receiver and defensive back, but I was just not good,” he said, chuckling. “And I kicked well, so I knew where they needed me.”

Football quickly became his game of choice.

“I fell in love with it right away. I was a big Chargers fan when I got to San Diego, and so I wanted to be on a football field,” he said.

After developing as a special teams player, he went to McNeese State. After deciding to move on to a new school, Herranen visited Northern Arizona. The climate, not unlike that of a Scandinavian country, was appealing.

He also boomed a few punts in the elevation.

“I came up here and the first day there was snow. I hit one ball and I was like, ‘Did my squat just go up or did I come to 7,000 feet?' I knew I needed to come here,” he said.

Herranen immediately had a major role to play for the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona graduated several members of one of the best special teams units in the FCS in 2021. Among them were three former All-Americans at kicker, long snapper and punter. DJ Arnson was the longtime starting punter and a several-time All-American before finishing his eligibility last year.

Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball has seen some productive moments from Herranen and the others trying to take over those spots.

“We were spoiled with all of those All-Americans,” Ball said after an August preseason practice. “But the new guys like Eemil and (kicker) Collin (Robbins) have stepped in and worked hard.”

Now, with one game behind him and a full college career ahead, Herranen said he wants to help grow the popularity of football in Finland and surrounding countries.

He has already received dozens of emails from young Finnish athletes looking to make their own way in the sport. The more, he said, the better.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life until I figured out how much I loved football. I want to grow the sport with Finnish people, because this is a huge growing sport in Europe. And I want to try to guide some Finnish kids into having the experience I get to,” Herranen said.

Lumberjacks to visit Sam Houston

At NAU football practice. The Lumberjacks are in week 2, practicing for Saturday’s game at Sam Houston pic.twitter.com/EiMQxeMTHx — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 7, 2022

The Lumberjacks are set to play their second consecutive road game to start the season, facing the Sam Houston Bearkats in Huntsville, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

Like Northern Arizona, the Bearkats fell to an FBS program, 31-0 to Texas A&M, in the first week of the season. Sam Houston, a recent FCS champion and regular contender in the league, is making the transition to FBS, but is still playing an FCS schedule this season.

The Bearkats defeated the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff, 42-16, to open the 2021 season, and are one of the toughest opponents Northern Arizona will face.

"They are a very talented football team," Ball said. "They are moving up to the FBS, so they have 75 full scholarships now and go up to 85 next year. It'll be a good challenge for us and a good opportunity for us going on the road. It'll probably be the second-best team we play this year."

Saturday's contest will be the first game college game in a Lumberjacks uniform for five Northern Arizona players in their home state. Koda Bridges, BJ Fleming, RJ Martinez, Morgan Vest and Jakobe Walton all hail from Texas, though none are from the Houston area.

He’s finally headed back to his home state, and he’s doing so as one of the best safeties in the nation.Here’s a look at @MorganVest05 in 𝘽𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨, Presented by @UniSourceEnergy!#RaiseTheFlag | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/xCApomHu77 — NAU Football (@NAU_Football) September 7, 2022

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bearkats is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.