A matter of time: NAU backup QB Jeff Widener relishes in-game chances

"It was unreal, actually," Widener said Monday during a Zoom interview. "I just remember going out there and I almost wanted to pinch myself because it felt like a dream. It was one of the coolest moments of my life, definitely. ... I knew my time was coming, and I was going to go in there, have fun, do my job and let the rest take care of itself. ... I think it kinda shocked the defense and helped us out a little. It's weird, but also I'm grateful for the opportunity to get a few plays."

The scoring drive looked like it was dead in the water, as Widener faced a third-and-9 situation from the Southern Utah 16-yard line, but a timeout was called by the Lumberjacks and Widener came out and completed a pass to Owen for a near-score before Widener made the smart read on the option run for the TD.

Not a bad way for Widener to make his debut.

"He took advantage of his opportunity, came out there and took control and got the ball in the end zone," Ball said.

The drive was helped with penalties by Southern Utah as well, as the Thunderbirds committed two -- an offsides that turned a second-and-23 into a second-and-18 after the early offensive pass interference, and a roughing the passer call that gave Northern Arizona an extra 15 yards after a 5-yard completion.